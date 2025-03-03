Layoff wave hits the US—Tech, retail, and energy giants cut jobs in 2025: Here’s the full list

US companies have ramped up layoffs across various industries as they seek to streamline operations amid economic uncertainties. This follows a similar trend observed last year, signaling a gradual slowdown in the labor market.

Several major companies across various industries have announced significant layoffs, affecting thousands of employees. In the retail and consumer goods sector, Kohl's is cutting 9,600 jobs, Estee Lauder 7,000, and Starbucks 1,100. Technology and e-commerce firms like Amazon, Meta, and Microchip Technology are also reducing staff. Aerospace and manufacturing companies, including Blue Origin and Dow, are implementing job cuts, while energy giants like Chevron are laying off 8,000 workers. The healthcare and insurance sector, including UnitedHealth, and airlines and logistics firms like Southwest Airlines and Walmart, are also downsizing, reflecting broader economic challenges.

Here are some of the most significant layoffs so far in 2025:

Retail & Consumer Goods:

Kohl's – 9,600 job cuts

Estee Lauder – 7,000

Starbucks – 1,100

Brown-Forman – 648

Technology & E-Commerce:

Amazon – 1,700 full-time roles

Meta Platforms – 5% of "lowest performers"

SolarEdge Technologies – 400

Bio Rad – Unknown number of layoffs

Aerospace & Manufacturing:

Blue Origin – 1,400

Dow – 1,500

Lyondell Basell – 400

Archer-Daniels-Midland – Up to 700

Energy & Industrial Sector:

Chevron – 8,000

Halliburton – 290

Healthcare & Insurance:

UnitedHealth – Unknown number of layoffs

Airlines & Logistics:

Southwest Airlines – 1,750

Walmart – Hundreds of roles in North Carolina

Outlook on employment trends Companies continue to adjust their workforce strategies due to economic pressures, inflation concerns, and shifting market demands. The coming months will determine whether these job cuts represent short-term adjustments or signal a deeper shift in employment trends.

(With Reuters inputs)