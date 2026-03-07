Lay’s recalls Miss Vickie’s pickle chips in six US states after undeclared milk allergen found in some bags

A popular snack sold across parts of the United States has been recalled after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen that could pose a serious risk to some consumers.

Miss Vickie’s pickle chips recalled after undeclared milk allergen found Food manufacturer Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of certain 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle potato chips after discovering that the packets may contain milk that was not listed on the label. The recall was announced earlier this week and shared publicly by the US Food and Drug Administration.

According to the company, some bags of the pickle-flavoured chips may actually contain jalapeño-flavoured potato chips, which include milk as an ingredient. Because the milk was not declared on the packaging, people who have a milk allergy or severe sensitivity could face a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they eat the product.

The affected chips were sold in six states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. They were distributed through a range of retailers including grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and some online sellers. The products may have been on shop shelves as early as 15 January 2026.

The recall only affects specific 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle chips. Consumers can identify the recalled product by checking the packaging for a UPC code of 0 28400 761772, along with a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 21 April 2026 and certain manufacturing codes printed on the bag.

Officials said the problem came to light after a customer contacted the company to report the issue. Following the complaint, the manufacturer launched a voluntary recall and notified the FDA. So far, no allergic reactions linked to the chips have been reported.

Food safety experts warn that undeclared allergens are one of the most common reasons for product recalls. For people with severe allergies, even small amounts of the ingredient can trigger serious health problems.

Frito-Lay said the recalled chips are safe for people who do not have a milk allergy. However, consumers with a dairy allergy or sensitivity have been advised not to eat the product and to discard it immediately or contact the company for further guidance.

The recall does not affect other flavours, sizes or Miss Vickie’s products sold in variety packs, the company added.

Miss Vickie’s chips, known for their kettle-cooked style, are part of the snack portfolio owned by PepsiCo and are widely sold across North America

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.