Leaked audio reveals USAF pilot’s shocking close encounter with high-speed UFO over California

A US Air Force pilot on a classified mission reported a shocking UFO encounter while flying over California last September. Leaked air traffic control audio reveals the moment the pilot, identified as "Troy 21," described a mysterious, fast-moving object passing dangerously close to his aircraft.

“This is going to sound weird,” Troy 21 told Los Angeles air traffic control at 2:30 pm. “But I just had something pass underneath my wing. Maybe a football-sized object right under my wing.”

The experienced pilot was flying a Beechcraft 350 C at 20,000 feet when he saw the dark gray, cylindrical object. When asked if it could have been a drone, he hesitated, noting that drones capable of flying at such altitudes are uncommon.

“I’ve got my sensor operator looking for it on the camera right now,” he added. “But it was like a dark gray, cylindrical object, and it passed maybe 10 feet under our right wing.”

Minutes later, radar picked up an unidentified object 60 miles away. If it was the same one, it would have had to travel at over Mach 2 (1,500 mph) to cover that distance in such a short time.

Later in the leaked recording, another air traffic controller can be heard saying, “There was a UFO reported here, but that’s all taken care of now.” The sighting was reported to the National UFO Reporting Center.

The encounter mirrors a similar incident reported by former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao, who saw two cylindrical orbs zoom past his plane in Texas. “They came right at me,” Chiao recalled, comparing them to another UFO sighting documented by the Pentagon in Iraq.