‘Leave my toddler’: JD Vance scorns after disturbing encounter with pro-Ukraine protestors chasing 3-year-old daughter

JD Vance, the US Vice President, on Saturday described his harrowing encounter with pro-Ukrainians in Ohio's Cincinnati when he was out on a walk with his three-year-old daughter. The 40-year-old Republican leader, alleged that protestors not only chased his toddler but also scared her following a political demonstration.

Taking to social media platform X, JD Vance stated, “Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared.”

Advertisement

Reprimanding the frightening chase, he said, “I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.)” Condemning the act, JD Vance called it a “mostly respectful conversation” but blasted at the protestors for "chasing a three-year-old as part of a political protest."

Advertisement

The confrontation occurred in the Walnut Hills neighbourhood of Cincinnati, which is near Vance's home. In the video of the interaction obtained by local ABC affiliate, WCPO News, a women protestor part of a 'Slava Ukraini' group can be heard saying, “People are DYING!” While another protestor accused JD Vance of ‘selling them [Ukrainians] out.’

Amid claims that JD Vance was selling out the Ukrainians to Russia, he fired back, “I think that what we’re doing is we’re actually forcing a diplomatic settlement.” This recent incident comes just a week after JD Vance met another demonstration while on a family trip to Vermont for a ski holiday.

Explosive Oval meeting The Vice President became the centre of massive criticism from pro-Ukrainian supporters after his explosive confrontation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on February 28.

Advertisement