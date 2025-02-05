The United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that he has “left instructions” to obliterate Iran if its leaders assassinated him. During a media interaction, Donald Trump said that the move to kill him would be a “terrible” thing for Iran as “there would be nothing left”

“I have left instructions, if they do it, they will get obliterated. There would be nothing left,” Donald Trump said in response to a reporter's question while signing an executive order calling for the U.S. government to impose maximum pressure on Tehran.

“If that happens to a leader or close to a leader, you would call for a total obliteration of the state that did it, including Iran,” Trump added in his response.

According to Associate Press, if Donald Trump were assassinated, Vice President JD Vance would become the president. In such a situation, the leader would not be bound by any instructions left by his predecessor.

Donald Trump's assassination attempt in July 2024 has been linked to Iran. The bid to kill Donald Trump also prompted additional security during US Presidential election campaign. However, there was no official confirmation on involvement of Iran in Trump's assassination bid in July last year, reported AP.

Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump thwarted last year The Justice Department in November announced that they had foiled an attempt to kill Donald Trump before presidential election. The assassination was allegedly planned by Iranians, said the US department.

The department alleged Iranian officials had instructed Farhad Shakeri, 51, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran.

Iran strongly condemned the allegations and its foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the fresh allegations will do nothing but make Iran-U.S. relations more complicated.

The alleged Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump was revealed after Shakeri, an accused Iranian government asset told the FBI that he was contacted by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard for the task.