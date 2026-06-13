Legal challenges mount for Sam Altman's OpenAI after New York attorney general issues subpoenas: Here's why

Troubles continue to mount for artificial intelligence (AI) startup OpenAI, since a coalition of US state attorneys general on Friday (local time) opened a sweeping investigation over a wide range of its activities.

The ChatGPT maker was served with a subpoena on Friday, seeking documents related to its wide range of activities and the impact on users, including advertising, user engagement and retention, and the handling of consumer and health data, Reuters reported, citing a source.

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The subpoena, which was sent by the New York attorney general, has also sought information on activities related to minors and seniors, deep learning models, and internal company policies.

The investigation by the New York attorney general marks the latest legal challenge for IPO-bound OpenAI, which Florida is also suing for allegedly misrepresenting the safety of its AI chatbot.

Also Read | OpenAI considers drastic price cuts, anticipating war for users with Anthropic

An OpenAI spokesperson noted, "AI is a new and powerful technology, and we work every day to safely bring its benefits to people in a responsible way. We take the concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices."

Why is Florida suing OpenAI? Earlier this month, Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier sued OpenAI and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman, accusing the firm of putting profit over safety.

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The Florida lawsuit, the first by a US state, claims the platform has harmed children by providing information to school shooters, offering guidance on self-harm, and addicting young users.

In the complaint filed, Uthmeier said, "The rise of OpenAI is attributable to a web of deceit and the exploitation of users (including Floridians), leveraging their data and safety to boost OpenAI’s market value at unacceptable costs."

Also Read | Florida sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, claiming company concealed serious risks of ChatGPT

Additionally, the company has also been accused of fuelling violence and pushing a product it very well knew could impact users negatively. The lawsuit came over a month after the Florida attorney general issued subpoenas to the company, seeking information on how it handles users' threats of harm to themselves or others.

The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of four counts of deceptive and unfair trade practices, two counts of negligence, two counts of violating product liability laws, and one count each of fraudulent misrepresentation and creating a public nuisance. It alleges that OpenAI’s systems pose a “great danger of addiction, cognitive decline, suicide, violence, and related harms” to users.

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OpenAI has also been accused after its chatbot product was allegedly used in the planning of a mass shooting that occurred at Florida State University, which led to the death of two students.

Canadian woman sues OpenAI, Altman In yet another legal challenge, a Canadian woman also sued OpenAI and Altman in US court on Thursday, alleging ChatGPT encouraged her daughter to kill herself. The woman, identified as Kristie Carrier, filed the lawsuit in San Francisco state court. Carrier stated that her daughter, Alice, told ChatGPT about her suicidal ideations over a dozen times leading up to her death; however, OpenAI's safety systems never flagged the conversations for human review or terminated them, The Guardian reported.

Legal challenges mount for OpenAI The artificial intelligence firm has been sued by the representatives of seven individuals who have accused the company of creating a product that caused users to commit suicide or develop harmful delusions.

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The company led by Altman is also facing a lawsuit from relatives of several people killed in the mass shooting that took place in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, in February. The families allege that the firm failed to alert authorities despite identifying troubling firearm-related interactions between the suspect and ChatGPT months before the attack, which had reportedly raised red flags within its safety monitoring systems.

Also Read | Altman apologizes after OpenAI failed to alert police before Tumbler Ridge killings

Altman apologized to the Tumbler Ridge community in late April and pledged to continue “working with all levels of government to help ensure something like this never happens again.”

As scrutiny over ChatGPT and OpenAI grows, it remains to be seen if the AI firm will be launched in the stock market as anticipated by its CEO.

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(with inputs from Reuters)

Key Takeaways OpenAI is currently under investigation for potentially harmful impacts of ChatGPT on users.

Multiple lawsuits allege that OpenAI's negligence contributes to user harm, particularly among vulnerable populations.

The legal challenges could impede OpenAI's anticipated IPO and affect public perception of AI safety.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.