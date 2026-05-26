Leo Tolstoy quote of the day: Why love is the root of understanding

Leo Tolstoy, born Lev Nikolayevich Tolstoy in 1828 at Yasnaya Polyana in the Russian Empire, became one of the greatest novelists and moral thinkers in world literature. After an aristocratic childhood, military service and early literary success, he wrote War and Peace and Anna Karenina, both widely regarded among the finest novels ever written. Later in life, Tolstoy became increasingly focused on faith, ethics, nonviolence, education, labour and the moral purpose of human life. Britannica describes him as a master of realistic fiction whose works explored the widest range of human experience.

Advertisement

“All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love.”

— Leo Tolstoy

The quote appears in War and Peace, Book 12, Chapter 16, as part of Prince Andrei’s reflection on love, death and the unity of existence. In the fuller passage, Tolstoy writes: “Love hinders death. Love is life.”

Meaning of the Quote Tolstoy’s quote presents love not merely as emotion, but as a way of understanding the world. It suggests that the deepest truths about people, suffering, forgiveness, duty and life cannot be understood through intellect alone. They require sympathy, tenderness and moral attention.

The line is powerful because it gives love an almost philosophical role. Love is not just what one feels after understanding someone; it is the force that makes understanding possible. A parent understands a child more deeply because of love. A friend sees another person’s pain more clearly because of love. A leader, teacher or artist understands human life more honestly when they care enough to look beneath the surface.

Advertisement

The deeper lesson is that love sharpens perception. Indifference makes people simple; love makes them complex. When we love, we stop reducing others to labels, mistakes, status or usefulness. We begin to see their fear, longing, goodness, weakness and dignity.

Why This Quote Resonates Tolstoy’s quote feels especially relevant today because modern life often rewards speed, judgement and detachment. People are constantly encouraged to analyse, compare, optimise and react. But the quote reminds us that real understanding requires care, not just information.

It also speaks strongly to relationships. Many conflicts are not caused by a lack of intelligence, but by a lack of loving attention. Couples, families, friends and colleagues may hear the same words, yet fail to understand the need behind them. Love asks a different question: not only “What did they say?” but “What are they trying to carry?”

Advertisement

In a workplace, family or society, Tolstoy’s idea can change behaviour. A manager who loves the work and cares about people understands burnout differently. A partner who loves sincerely listens beyond irritation. A citizen who loves humanity refuses to treat suffering as someone else’s problem. Love becomes a discipline of deeper seeing.

“The vocation of every man and woman is to serve other people.”

— Leo Tolstoy

This line appears in Tolstoy’s What Shall We Do?, where he links human purpose with service to others.

Together, both quotes create a complete moral lesson. The first says love is the root of understanding. The second says service is the natural expression of that understanding. In other words, if love helps us see people clearly, service is what we do after seeing them.

Advertisement

This is why Tolstoy’s idea is not sentimental. Love is not only feeling deeply; it is acting responsibly. To understand because we love is to become less selfish, less careless and less willing to ignore another person’s pain.

How You Can Implement This Listen beyond the words: When someone speaks in anger, sadness or fear, ask what feeling may be hidden beneath the sentence. Pause before judging: Before reducing someone to one mistake or one behaviour, ask what context, pain or pressure you may not yet understand. Show love through attention: Put away distractions during important conversations and give the other person your full presence. Turn care into action: If you understand someone’s need, do one concrete thing — help, call, apologise, encourage, protect or simply stay. Practise patience with complexity: Let people be more than one thing: flawed and good, afraid and brave, confused and sincere. Use love as a lens: In conflict, ask: “What would I see differently if I looked at this person with care instead of only irritation?” “There is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth.”

— Leo Tolstoy

Advertisement

This line from War and Peace fits the same moral world as the primary quote. Tolstoy’s message is that the highest understanding is never cold or purely intellectual. It is rooted in love, expressed through goodness and tested in the way we treat other people.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer