Leon Black, Harvey Weinstein, Henry Jarecki among men who allegedly abused Jeffrey Epstein's victims

Jeffrey Epstein, a late wealthy financier in the United States, was a convicted sex offender who died in his prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting a trial. Over half a decade has passed since Epstein's death, yet his name continues to make headlines.

A CNN report on Wednesday revealed that several women have claimed that they were sexually abused by several men other than Epstein. However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) documents barely shed light on how the investigators followed up.

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Epstein, Maxwell arranged sexual encounters for his wealthy friends CNN reported that it reviewed over a dozen Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) interviews mentioned in the DOJ's recently released files that were considered potentially credible. In these interviews, victims noted that the late financier or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, arranged sexual encounters with his wealthy and powerful associates. These men included Wall Street executives, a former senator, a wealthy psychiatrist, and a film producer.

To date, only Epstein and Maxwell have been charged with sex trafficking in the case. FBI Director Kash Patel earlier said that there's "no credible information" that the convicted offender trafficked his victims to others.

However, CNN also found that witness accounts mentioned in the files support the victims’ claims, with several people reporting that they saw men with minors at Epstein’s properties. A former staff member said he witnessed an unidentified man on his Caribbean island with naked girls who appeared to be under 18. In addition, a woman who had traveled with Epstein said his associate, Jean Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent later arrested on sex crime charges, brought a “very young girl” to the island.

No clarity on how investigators proceeded Despite these accounts of abuse by other men by several Epstein victims, there is little to no clarity about how the investigators pursued those leads. FBI interview summaries have victims’ names redacted and lack supporting evidence or information on follow-up actions by federal agents, making it hard to evaluate the credibility of the allegations.

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Who all have been accused? The list of men who have accused Epstein's victims includes Henry Jarecki, a renowned psychiatrist. According to the report, he was in his late 70s when a woman stated that she began visiting him weekly following Epstein's encouragement. In an interview with the FBI, the woman said that she was about to start college back in 2010 and became dependent on the late offender.

Another man who has been named is film producer Harvey Weinstein. In 2020, a woman identified Weinstein as a man “balding” with “black hair” who was “older and chunky” who had sexually abused her as she massaged him at one of Epstein’s properties when she was about 15 years old.

Another woman stated that she was sexually abused by former Senator George Mitchell, adding that she "complied" when he asked for sex. The woman noted that she met Mitchell for the second time in Washington DC, when she abruptly left the hotel. Mitchell was also accused by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, who said that Maxwell instructed her to engage in sexual activity with the former senator.

Jes Staley, a banker and former executive with Barclays and JPMorgan, has also been accused by a woman who said that Epstein directed her to massage Staley, who then abused her at Epstein's New York home between 2011 and 2012. An anonymous victim also claimed in a lawsuit that she was assaulted by one of Epstein’s associates. In a court filing, JPMorgan said the person she described was Staley.

Billionaire and former CEO of Apollo Global Management Leon Black has also been accused of abusing the woman who told the FBI about Staley, CNN reported. He was accused by more than one woman, with another telling the FBI in 2020 that he raped her nearly six years ago.

It is worth noting that all of the accused men have denied these allegations, with many more unnamed men who continued to sexually abuse Epstein's victims.