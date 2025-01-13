Leslie Charleson, the beloved actress best known for her iconic portrayal of Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital, passed away on Sunday (January 12) at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The news of her passing was announced by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, who paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew," Valentini said in a statement. "I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit, and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

A legacy spanning decades Charleson joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977, becoming a central figure on the long-running ABC soap opera. As Monica Quartermaine, she brought depth and emotion to the character, making her an enduring fan favorite. Over nearly five decades, Charleson became synonymous with the Quartermaine family, a cornerstone of the show's legacy.

Health struggles in recent years In recent years, Charleson's health challenges limited her appearances on the show, with her last on-screen performance occurring in December 2023. She had suffered multiple falls that affected her mobility and required her to use a walker, yet her determination and spirit remained strong. Charleson was hospitalized last week following one such fall, which ultimately led to her passing.

A career beyond General Hospital

Before her tenure on General Hospital, Charleson built an impressive resume with guest-starring roles in popular shows including The Wild Wild West, Adam-12, Emergency!, Mannix, Ironside, Happy Days, Marcus Welby, M.D., and The Rockford Files. Her talent and versatility earned her recognition and respect across the entertainment industry.

Remembering Leslie Charleson Fans, colleagues, and loved ones remember Charleson not only for her remarkable acting career but also for her warmth, humor, and resilience. As Monica Quartermaine, she brought countless dramatic and heartfelt moments to television screens, leaving an indelible mark on daytime television history.

Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will live on in the hearts of her fans and the cast and crew of General Hospital.

One user expressed sorrow, calling Leslie Charleson a "beloved legend" who made a huge impact on the soap world.

Another user paid tribute to the actress, remembering her role and stating that they had watched "General Hospital" from high school, and shared wish to revisit the show from its beginnings, honoring the lasting impression she left.

A third user remarked that Leslie Charleson, as Monica Quartermaine, will be greatly missed, emphasizing her lasting impact on the soap's legacy and the audience’s connection to her character.

A fan recalled the moment Leslie took over the role of Monica Quartermaine, quickly making the character her own, and mourned the loss of both the actress and the iconic role, showing admiration for her portrayal of the character.

Another fan, heartbroken over the news, shared their sadness at Leslie's passing, said had grown up watching her on the show and had hoped for her return, offering prayers to her family and the "General Hospital" family.

Another fan paid tribute to Leslie Charleson for the “amazing work" she did during her time on the show, noting that she would be dearly missed for the special memories she created with fans.