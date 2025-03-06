Lesotho: What you must know about the country Donald Trump said ‘nobody has ever heard of’

US President Donald Trump mentioned Lesotho, a country in South Africa, in his address to the US Congress on Tuesday evening while listing some of the foreign spending he had cut.

He joked, “Just listing some of the appalling waste we have already identified....$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of.”

Reacting to Donald Trump's comments, Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, said on Wednesday that he was shocked and insulted by the US President's statement that nobody has heard of the African country and invited him to visit.

Lejone Mpotjoane said the remark was “quite insulting.” He told Reuters, "I'm really shocked that my country can be referred to like that by the head of state."

"Lesotho is such a significant and unique country in the whole world. I would be happy to invite the president, as well as the rest of the world to come to Lesotho," Mpotjoane was quoted as saying.

Key things to know about Lesotho 1. Lesotho is a mountainous nation of about 2 million people encircled by South Africa.

2. It has the highest base altitude of any country, with its lowest point at 1,400 m (4,593 ft).

3. It's sometimes called The Kingdom in the Sky. People from Lesotho are referred to as Basotho.

4. It is known to have one of the world's most intimidating airstrips to land on - the Matekane Airstrip has a short runway and with long drops at both ends, BBC reported.

5. Resources are scarce in Lesotho - a consequence of the harsh environment of the highland plateau and limited agricultural space in the lowlands. Its biggest resource is water - known locally as white gold - which is exported to South Africa. Diamonds are another major export, the report added.

6. As per the US government website, Lesotho is a constitutional monarchy that faces challenges, including poverty, income inequality, and one of the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rates in the world.

About US-Lesotho relations 1. According to the US government, the country established diplomatic relations with Lesotho in 1966, immediately following its independence from the United Kingdom.

2. Lesotho is a member of the UN and of a number of other international bodies. The US also has an embassy in Lesotho. "There are a number of US organisations we've accommodated here in Maseru," Mpotjoane told BBC.

3. Lesotho is the second largest exporter of textiles and garments to the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). It is eligible for preferential trade benefits under the AGOA, the US government said.

4. The top US export categories to Lesotho are milling products, vegetables, and machinery.

5. "US foreign policy priorities in Lesotho focus on achieving the development of a stable, prosperous, and healthy country," the US government said.

6. Elon Musk's Starlink internet satellite service, a subsidiary of SpaceX, has applied for a license to operate in Lesotho, the Associated Press reported.

It's one of several African countries where it is bidding to win contracts. The Lesotho Communications Authority said last month it recently received Starlink's bid for a 10-year license.

7. Lesotho has received American assistance for nearly 20 years through USAID, which gave it over $44 million last year. The dismantling of the agency and widespread terminations of US foreign aid contracts have hit Africa harder than any other region.

Was Lesotho affected by US decision to cut aid? Mpotjoane confirmed to BBC that the country had been affected by Trump's sudden decision to pause aid funding to countries around the world.

"The decision by the president to cut the aid... it is [his] prerogative to do that," said Mpotjoane, adding, "We have to accept that. But to refer to my country like that, it is quite unfortunate."

Mpotjoane said some civil society organisations funded by the US Embassy in Lesotho did work to support the LGBT community, but the US also provided important funding for the country's health and agriculture sectors.

But when asked about Trump's comment on promoting LGBTQI in his country, Lesotho's foreign minister said he was not aware of the USD 8 million contract Trump mentioned because USAID funding was largely channelled through non-governmental organisations.

