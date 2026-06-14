‘Let’s not blow it': Trump's stern warning to Israel and Iran as fresh strikes in Lebanon threaten peace deal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) warned Israel and Iran not to "blow it," hours after Israel launched fresh strikes in Lebanon.

In a Truth Social post, he said, "This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless; nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and it should not disrupt this important process."

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He further said, "We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it!"

Israel launches fresh strike, Iran condemns His remarks came after the Israeli military launched new strikes in Beirut on potential Hezbollah targets. Smoke rose over the Lebanese capital, and the Civil Defence said it retrieved three bodies and six wounded people from the rubble.

Following the strikes, Iran threatened a military response, with parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf condemning the strikes and indicating that communication about continuing the process was no longer possible. In a post on X, he said, "The Zionist regime’s aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut once again demonstrated that the United States either lacks the will to fulfill its commitments or lacks the ability to do so. You cannot gain concessions by giving the regime a green light. The old ‘good cop, bad cop’ game no longer works. If you do not have the will or the capability to honor your commitments, then talking about continuing the process is no longer possible.”

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Israel dissatisfied with US-Iran peace deal? News agency AP reported that the deal, in its current form, is a deep disappointment to Israel's government, which has been sidelined in negotiations led by Pakistan and others. The last time Israel struck the Beirut suburbs a week ago, it set off the most serious escalation of fighting between Iran and Israel since the tenuous ceasefire took hold on 7 April.

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The US President, who had said the deal could be signed on Sunday, has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop hitting Lebanon hard while a deal is near, but the prime minister has defied him. Netanyahu's office previously said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel. The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched three projectiles.

In a statement, Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said, "Israel will not tolerate firing into its territory." The military later said that it was preparing for potential incoming fire in the coming hours.

Also Read | Israel Bombs Beirut Citing Hezbollah Drones as US-Iran Near Deal

US-Iran peace deal close? Earlier on Saturday, Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran would be signed on Sunday, echoing Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had."

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However, Islamic Republic officials denied that any agreement would be signed on Sunday. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei cautioned against commenting on the timing of the signing.

"We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow," state media quoted Baghaei as saying. Baghaei added, “The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments about this process.”

As the US President continues to push for a peace deal with Iran, it remains to be seen whether Netanyahu will continue to defy him and attack Hezbollah targets.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.