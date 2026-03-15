Level 4 severe weather risk warning issued for North Carolina on 16 March; tornadoes, storms likely

North Carolina is preparing for a significant severe weather outbreak on 16 March as the region falls under a Level 4 "moderate risk", ABC11 reported, citing the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

A rare level 4 risk out of 5 has been issued for Raleigh by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA's) Storm Prediction Centre. The warning is reserved for when widespread and severe thunderstorms are expected.

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Powerful line of storms expected Forecasters say a powerful line of storms is expected to move through the area on 16 March afternoon and evening, with the potential for widespread damaging winds exceeding 75 mph. Meteorologists also warn of a 15% to 30% chance of strong tornadoes and large hail.

The threat comes a day after a quieter Sunday, when scattered afternoon thunderstorms could bring isolated damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado, ABC11 reported. Additionally, a strong cold front is expected to trigger Monday’s severe weather, with widespread thunderstorms likely throughout the day. The greatest risk is forecast across the eastern Piedmont, Sandhills, and Coastal Plain.

Chances of rain are also likely to increase late Sunday, and evening storms would be likely before 1 am. Temperature is expected to hold in the low 60s overnight. However, on Monday, highs will reach near 70 degrees ahead of the cold front. Winds from the south may reach gusts of up to 36 mph even in areas without thunderstorms. Rainfall totals could reach three-quarters of an inch, the report added.

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Forecasters expect the storms to weaken late Monday night as colder air moves in. Temperatures are forecast to drop to around 31 degrees, with west winds gusting up to 32 mph. There is also a slight chance of lingering showers through March 17.

According to a WRAL News report, the five levels of severe risk breakdown are as follows:

Level 1: The risk level is marginal. Isolated severe storms are possible, but are limited in both duration and intensity.

Level 2: The risk level is elevated. Scattered severe storms are possible, but they are short-lived and not widespread.

Level 3: The risk level is enhanced. Numerous severe storms are possible and are more persistent and widespread.

Level 4: The risk level is major, and one can see widespread severe storms, which are long-lived and widespread.

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Level 5: This is the level where the risk is extreme. Widespread severe storms are expected, which are long-lived and intense.

Winter storm warnings Winter storm warnings extend from Montana to Michigan, with scattered blizzard warnings in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Smaller areas of Illinois and Nebraska are also under warnings.

More than 100 million people are also under wind alerts, either a wind advisory or a high wind warning, according to a report in ABC News.

Flight cancellations The report suggests that at least 1,300 flights have already been cancelled due to the persisting weather conditions, of which nearly half have been cancelled by Delta Airlines, as it proactively cancelled some flights this weekend at Midwest airports, including its hub in Minneapolis to St. Paul.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.