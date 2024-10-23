Liam Payne net worth: Who’ll inherit ₹588 crore after former One Direction star’s death?

Liam Payne died on October 16 at 31, with a fortune of $70 million. The former One Direction member's wealth was from music and business ventures.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
A fan pays tribute to late British singer Liam Payne, former member of the British pop band One Direction in Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
A fan pays tribute to late British singer Liam Payne, former member of the British pop band One Direction in Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Liam Payne passed away on October 16 at the age of 31, leaving behind a fortune estimated at $70 million (over 588 crore). Fans are now wondering who will inherit his wealth, especially considering his young son Bear, whom the former One Direction star shared with singer Cheryl Cole.

Liam and Cheryl first met on the UK’s X Factor, where she was a judge, and Liam was a teenage contestant. Although their relationship drew attention due to the significant age difference, they dated for a few years and welcomed their son Bear in 2017. However, the couple parted ways soon after Bear’s birth, sparking public interest in their relationship.

Also Read | Moments before Liam Payne’s death, hotel manager made a frantic call to 911

In an interview on Logan Paul’s podcast, Liam revealed his intention to leave his entire fortune to his son Bear. During the conversation, Liam expressed that he was making plans for Bear’s future, ensuring his wealth would be well-managed for him.

“My life now is his, my money is his,” Liam said in the interview.

He explained that Bear could take control of the businesses Liam had established, either to run or sell, depending on his future interests. Liam spoke fondly of his son, mentioning how much he thought ahead for Bear’s well-being.

Also Read | Did Liam Payne take Hallucinogenic drugs before his fall? Report says...

“I mean, he’s five, right, so there’s a long way to go. But I like to think ahead, and he’s a lovely, lovely boy. We’ve been blessed,” TheRichest quoted Liam as saying in the interview.

My life now is his, my money is his.

Given Bear’s young age, as per the publication, Cheryl or another legal guardian is expected to oversee the inheritance until Bear reaches adulthood. This would ensure that Liam’s assets are protected and managed responsibly until Bear is mature enough to handle them.

Also Read | Liam Payne’s ex-partner Cheryl Cole opens up on their son Bear’s pain

Liam Payne’s earnings

Liam’s wealth came from his time as a member of One Direction, his solo career, and various business ventures. He invested in multiple companies and earned significant revenue from endorsements and music collaborations. In 2014, he was on Forbes’ list of “30 Under 30—Music”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsLiam Payne net worth: Who’ll inherit ₹588 crore after former One Direction star’s death?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.35
    11:36 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.07%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.80
    11:36 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.55 (-1%)

    Tata Power share price

    440.55
    11:36 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    4.55 (1.04%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    178.95
    11:36 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    5.05 (2.9%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,435.65
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    640.05 (9.42%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,270.00
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.65 (8.51%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,712.10
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    280.25 (4.36%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,258.35
    11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    6.2 (0.5%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    792.45
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -86.8 (-9.87%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,472.55
    11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -241.4 (-5.12%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    970.25
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -42.3 (-4.18%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    329.15
    11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -13.1 (-3.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    752.15
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    64.85 (9.44%)

    Coforge share price

    7,435.65
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    640.05 (9.42%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    341.00
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    27.6 (8.81%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,270.00
    11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.65 (8.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.000.00
      Chennai
      79,671.000.00
      Delhi
      79,823.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.