Liam Payne passed away on October 16 at the age of 31, leaving behind a fortune estimated at $70 million (over ₹588 crore). Fans are now wondering who will inherit his wealth, especially considering his young son Bear, whom the former One Direction star shared with singer Cheryl Cole.

Liam and Cheryl first met on the UK’s X Factor, where she was a judge, and Liam was a teenage contestant. Although their relationship drew attention due to the significant age difference, they dated for a few years and welcomed their son Bear in 2017. However, the couple parted ways soon after Bear’s birth, sparking public interest in their relationship.

In an interview on Logan Paul's podcast, Liam revealed his intention to leave his entire fortune to his son Bear. During the conversation, Liam expressed that he was making plans for Bear's future, ensuring his wealth would be well-managed for him.

“My life now is his, my money is his," Liam said in the interview.

He explained that Bear could take control of the businesses Liam had established, either to run or sell, depending on his future interests. Liam spoke fondly of his son, mentioning how much he thought ahead for Bear’s well-being.

"I mean, he's five, right, so there's a long way to go. But I like to think ahead, and he's a lovely, lovely boy. We've been blessed," TheRichest quoted Liam as saying in the interview.

Given Bear’s young age, as per the publication, Cheryl or another legal guardian is expected to oversee the inheritance until Bear reaches adulthood. This would ensure that Liam’s assets are protected and managed responsibly until Bear is mature enough to handle them.

Liam Payne’s earnings Liam’s wealth came from his time as a member of One Direction, his solo career, and various business ventures. He invested in multiple companies and earned significant revenue from endorsements and music collaborations. In 2014, he was on Forbes’ list of “30 Under 30—Music".