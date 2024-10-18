Liam Payne news: Harry Styles ‘devastated’ by singer’s death, Zayn reflects, ‘I’d give anything for one last hug’

Liam Payne news: One Direction's former members are heartbroken by the death of Liam Payne after a fall in Buenos Aires. They shared their grief for the former member of their chart-topping British boy band.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Liam Payne news: Harry Styles 'devastated' by singer's death, Zayn reflects, 'I’d give anything for one last hug'
Liam Payne news: Harry Styles ’devastated’ by singer’s death, Zayn reflects, ’I’d give anything for one last hug’(AP)

Liam Payne news: The four former members of One Direction said on Thursday that they were “completely devastated” by the news of Liam Payne's death after his tragic fall from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 15.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the four former members — Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles — said in a statement. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

Also Read | Liam Payne’s ‘fall’ a warning to others? Conspiracy theory say…

The band's former member, Zayn Malik, who exited One Direction in 2015, penned a heartbreaking tribute on his Instagram for his ‘brother' Liam Payne.

Posting a picture of them together in their younger years, Zayn Malik wrote, “When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. … I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”

Also Read | Did Liam Payne ‘jump’ from Argentina hotel balcony? Authorities say...

‘Watermelon Sugar’ fame Harry Styles also paid his tribute, adding that it was an honour to be alongside Payne for the years to come. Styles said he was ‘devastated’ by the 31-year-old Payne's death.

‘Greatest joy was making other people happy’

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend. My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did,” said Harry Styles.

Also Read | Liam Payne’s death news: Top 10 songs of the former One Direction star

Louis Tomlinson, also shared a tribute for ‘Payno, his boy'. ““I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you…sleep well,” said Tomlinson about Liam Payne's passing away.

Shooting to fame with their debut ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ the One Direction became one of most dominant in the music industry of the 2010, selling over 70 million records.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsLiam Payne news: Harry Styles ‘devastated’ by singer’s death, Zayn reflects, ‘I’d give anything for one last hug’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    545.70
    10:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    16.9 (3.2%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.80
    10:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.95%)

    Tata Motors share price

    906.50
    10:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    14.8 (1.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,186.45
    10:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    54.3 (4.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,981.60
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    42.7 (2.2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,047.80
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -353.7 (-5.53%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,056.60
    10:27 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -50.65 (-4.57%)

    Infosys share price

    1,885.05
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -84.45 (-4.29%)

    Heg share price

    495.70
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -18.46 (-3.59%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,198.50
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    74 (6.58%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,185.30
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    53.15 (4.69%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.10
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    188.75 (4.45%)

    Wipro share price

    546.25
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    17.45 (3.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.