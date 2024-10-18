Liam Payne news: One Direction's former members are heartbroken by the death of Liam Payne after a fall in Buenos Aires. They shared their grief for the former member of their chart-topping British boy band.

Liam Payne news: The four former members of One Direction said on Thursday that they were “completely devastated" by the news of Liam Payne's death after his tragic fall from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say," the four former members — Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles — said in a statement. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever."

The band's former member, Zayn Malik, who exited One Direction in 2015, penned a heartbreaking tribute on his Instagram for his ‘brother' Liam Payne. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Posting a picture of them together in their younger years, Zayn Malik wrote, “When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. … I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly."

‘Watermelon Sugar’ fame Harry Styles also paid his tribute, adding that it was an honour to be alongside Payne for the years to come. Styles said he was ‘devastated’ by the 31-year-old Payne's death.

‘Greatest joy was making other people happy’ “His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend. My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did," said Harry Styles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Louis Tomlinson, also shared a tribute for ‘Payno, his boy'. ““I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you…sleep well," said Tomlinson about Liam Payne's passing away.