Liam Payne’s final photos show drinking, cocaine use, meetings with sex workers before death

Newly surfaced police files have reportedly offered a more detailed account of Liam Payne’s final hours at a Buenos Aires hotel, including photographs of the former One Direction singer drinking, using drugs and meeting two women before his fatal fall from a balcony.

Liam Payne Death: New Files Reveal Final Hours According to the Daily Mail, more than 3,000 documents and photographs connected to the investigation have emerged, documenting Payne’s movements inside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16, 2024, the day he died.

Payne was 31. The newly reported material reportedly includes photographs of the singer drinking at the hotel, alongside images showing hotel employees bringing alcohol to his room.

Also Read | Simon Cowell reflects on last talk with Liam Payne before his death

One photograph allegedly shows Payne swinging around a pole on the night before his death. Images taken the following day reportedly show him meeting two women in the hotel lobby.

According to the Daily Mail, the women later told investigators that Payne sang songs for them and asked about obtaining cocaine. He also allegedly asked for assistance in making crack cocaine.

What happened in Liam Payne’s final hours? Investigators had previously established that Payne consumed alcohol and cocaine during his final day and spent time with two women at the hotel.

As concerns about his condition reportedly increased, hotel staff are said to have taken Payne from the lobby back to his room after his behaviour became increasingly troubling.

An employee subsequently contacted emergency services and reportedly warned that Payne could harm himself. The employee also told responders that Payne’s room had access to a balcony.

Also Read | Liam Payne reportedly finished two albums before passing

Payne later fell approximately 46 feet from the third-floor balcony of the hotel. Investigators subsequently considered the possibility that he had been attempting to leave the room when he fell.

Toxicology testing found cocaine, crack cocaine, ketamine and alcohol in Payne’s system, according to the previously reported findings from the investigation.

The newly surfaced material adds to the account of the singer’s movements and condition in the hours preceding his death, while also providing additional photographs from inside the hotel.

Payne had travelled to Argentina 16 days before his death while waiting for his US visa to be renewed. During the earlier part of his stay, he spent time with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and businessman Rogelio "Roger" Nores.

His death prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall and the events at CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Authorities examined Payne’s movements, his interactions with hotel staff and other people, and the substances found in his system as part of the inquiry.