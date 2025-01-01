A series of lightning struck the US Capitol building and Empire State Building on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, with many on social media wondering if it hints at an "omen". Several videos of the lightening surfaced on X on Wednesday. Social media reactions came ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on January 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The US Capitol, World Trade Center, and Empire State Building were all struck by lightning tonight, on the final evening of 2024. Feels like an omen. I wonder what God is telling us," an user posted on X.

Another post read, “US Capitol Building struck by lightning as we close out 2024 and head into 2025. God is sending us a message." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The US Capitol Building was struck by lightning as we bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025. 🌩️ A powerful reminder of the storms we’ve weathered and the bright future ahead," read another post.

Another person interpreted, "US Capitol was struck by lightning on New Year’s Eve. Maybe God is sending a warning to all the evil being perpetuated inside that building."

Meanwhile, some users also believed it to be “a good indication that the Lord Almighty wants the Biden Administration to leave." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on January 20, ushering in his second term in office and capping one of the most astounding political comebacks in American history.

Trump will take the oath of office, likely administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) in front of the US Capitol.