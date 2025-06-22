Subscribe

Like father, like son: Barron Trump amasses crypto wealth of $40 million, here's how

Barron Trump has just completed his freshman year at an American University, but even at this early stage, he is sitting on an eye-popping fortune of $40 million, with crypto-based business playing a major role in it.

Shrey Banerjee
Updated22 Jun 2025, 09:15 PM IST
Barron Trump's major share of fortune comes from crypto
Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, has shocked everyone with his wealth-amassing power, which is at such a scale that it could even put Silicon Valley's top bosses to shame. Barron currently has a $40 million fortune, most of which comes in thanks to his family-linked crypto firm called World Liberty Financial. 

This particular venture was co-founded by Trump and his three sons, and ever since things started, the tokens offered by the company have simply risen exponentially in value. World Liberty Financial has till now sold not less than $550 million worth of tokens, a lion's share of which reflects in Barron's trump wealth portfolio, according to a Daily Mail UK report.

 
