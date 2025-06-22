Like father, like son: Barron Trump amasses crypto wealth of $40 million, here's how

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump , has shocked everyone with his wealth - amassing power, which is at such a scale that it could even put Silicon Valley's top bosses to shame. Barron currently has a $40 million fortune, most of which comes in thanks to his family-linked crypto firm called World Liberty Financial.

This particular venture was co-founded by Trump and his three sons, and ever since things started, the tokens offered by the company have simply risen exponentially in value. World Liberty Financial has till now sold not less than $550 million worth of tokens, a lion's share of which reflects in Barron's trump wealth portfolio, according to a Daily Mail UK report.