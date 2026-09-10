Lil Durk murder-for-hire trial goes to jury as prosecutors allege revenge, defence argues reasonable doubt

The fate of rapper Lil Durk is now in the hands of a federal jury after prosecutors and defence lawyers delivered sharply contrasting closing arguments in his high-profile murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles.

Lil Durk murder-for-hire trial goes to jury The Chicago-born rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he helped orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the killing of his friend and fellow rapper King Von.

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The case centres on a shooting outside a Los Angeles gas station in August 2022. Prosecutors allege that the planned target was Quando Rondo, but his cousin, Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was killed instead.

During closing arguments, prosecutors portrayed the alleged plot as an act of revenge. They argued that the chain of events leading to the shooting was rooted in the November 2020 death of King Von, who was killed during an altercation involving Quando Rondo's entourage in Atlanta.

The prosecution has alleged that Durk used his position and connections to help arrange the retaliation, with evidence presented during the trial seeking to link the alleged plot to members and associates of his Only the Family, or OTF, collective. Prosecutors also focused on travel, communications and other evidence they say supports their account of how the alleged operation was organised.

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But Durk's lawyers offered the jury a very different interpretation.

His defence argued that the government's case was built on unreliable witnesses and circumstantial evidence, repeatedly urging jurors to focus on whether prosecutors had actually met the high legal threshold required for a criminal conviction. The defence described the case as leaving a “tsunami of reasonable doubt”, according to coverage of the closing arguments.

The competing narratives brought a closely watched trial to its most consequential stage.

Prosecutors focus on alleged revenge plot For prosecutors, the alleged motive was clear: revenge for King Von. Their argument has sought to connect the shooting to a wider sequence of events following his death, presenting the Los Angeles attack as more than an isolated act of violence.

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For the defence, however, the central question is whether the government has proved that Durk personally participated in or directed the alleged plot. His lawyers have challenged the credibility and interpretation of the evidence presented during the trial, arguing that suspicion and association are not enough to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case has also drawn attention because of Durk's prominence in hip-hop. The Grammy-winning artist built a major commercial career through his solo releases and collaborations, while also becoming closely associated with Chicago's drill scene and the OTF label.

Yet the proceedings have placed the focus firmly on events outside the recording studio.

The jury must now weigh the government's evidence against the defence's repeated attacks on its reliability. Deliberations began after closing arguments, with jurors tasked with determining whether prosecutors have proved the charges against Durk beyond a reasonable doubt.

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A conviction would represent a dramatic turning point for one of the most commercially successful rappers of his generation. An acquittal, meanwhile, would mean the jury rejected the government's account of his alleged role in the plot.

For now, the arguments are over. The witnesses have testified, lawyers have made their final appeals, and the case has moved to the one group that will decide what happens next: the jury.