Lil Poppa dies at 25: What is Sickle Cell Anemia? Florida rapper’s death spotlights fatal disease

Florida rapper Lil Poppa, whose real name was Janarious Mykel Wheeler, has died at the age of 25. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia confirmed his death to TMZ.

Unverified reports suggesting suicide as the cause began circulating online, even as many rushed to offer their condolences. The cause of death has not been officially disclosed. However, it has led to concern and speculation among fans due to his young age amid rapper's battle with sickle cell anemia, which was opened by him in the past. His documentary, Blessed, I Guess, reportedly explores these themes.

Fans react One of the social media users on X said, “Lil poppa has sickle cell anemia , his cause of death wasn’t reported , so idk why yall keep saying suicide … but as someone who has sickle cells anemia that’s can definitely be a possibility.”

“Never knew lil poppa has sickle cell & thats why hes so on and off with the music causes hes always in pain . Damn," shared a second user.

“Lil poppa had sickle cell I doubt he killed himself,” reacted another.

What is Sickle Cell Anemia? According to National Institute of Health, Sickle cell disease, also known as Sickle cell anemia, is a group of inherited disorders that impact hemoglobin, the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in red blood cells. Under normal conditions, red blood cells are flexible and disc-shaped, allowing them to flow smoothly through blood vessels.

In sickle cell disease, a genetic mutation alters the hemoglobin, causing red blood cells to take on a crescent or “sickle” shape. These abnormally shaped cells are rigid and can obstruct blood flow throughout the body.

Sickle cell disease can lead to serious complications, including sudden, intense episodes of pain known as pain crises, which result from blocked blood flow and often require medical care. These episodes are also referred to as a “sickle cell crisis” or “vaso-occlusive crisis". In addition, individuals with sickle cell disease may face other significant health issues, such as chronic pain, stroke, lung and eye problems, infections, and kidney disease.

Sickle cell disease impacts over 100,000 people in the United States and around 8 million worldwide. In the US, over 90% of those affected are non-Hispanic Black or African American, while approximately 3% to 9% are Hispanic or Latino.

Sickle Cell Anemia symptoms Early symptoms of sickle cell disease can include a yellowish tint to the skin or the whites of the eyes (jaundice or icterus), which occurs when large numbers of red blood cells break down. Individuals may also experience extreme fatigue or irritability due to anemia, a condition in which the body does not receive enough oxygen because of a shortage of healthy red blood cells. Another common early sign is painful swelling of the hands and feet, a condition known as dactylitis.