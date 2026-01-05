Limping and handcuffed Nicolas Maduro transported by helicopter to New York Court | Watch video

A handcuffed and limping Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was seen being transported to a New York court following his capture by US forces, according to footage circulating on Monday.

Maduro, 63, was flanked by security officers as he was escorted from a detention facility to a vehicle before being transferred by helicopter across Manhattan for his court appearance.

Wife Cilia Flores also in handcuffs Aerial footage of the transfer showed Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, 69, also in handcuffs and under heavy security as she was moved between vehicles alongside her husband.

Both are scheduled to make their initial appearance at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan.

Court-appointed lawyer named Maduro will be represented by New York-based criminal defence lawyer David Wikstrom, who has been appointed by the court for the initial proceedings, CNN reported citing sources.

Charges outlined by US authorities US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro faces multiple federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States.

He is also accused of possession of machine guns and destructive devices, as well as conspiracy.

Capture in Caracas Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas during a surprise weekend operation carried out by the US military.

The operation reportedly involved strikes using Black Hawk helicopterswith explosions reported across parts of the Venezuelan capital and other locations.

Indictment confirmed Bondi confirmed that both Maduro and Flores have been indicted in New York, paving the way for the US prosecution.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi said in a statement.

She thanked President Donald Trump for authorising the operation and praised US military personnel involved in what she described as a “highly successful mission” to capture the two accused individuals.

The case is expected to draw intense international scrutiny as legal proceedings begin in New York.

Heavy security transfer to Manhattan The couple were transported under armed guard early Monday from a Brooklyn detention facility to a Manhattan courthouse. The helicopter crossed New York Harbor and landed at a Manhattan heliport, where Maduro, handcuffed, was transferred into an armored vehicle. Minutes later, the convoy entered a secure garage at the courthouse complex.