Subscribe

Limping and handcuffed Nicolas Maduro transported by helicopter to New York Court | Watch video

Captured by US forces in a surprise operation in Caracas, Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was seen handcuffed and limping as he was transported by helicopter to a New York court, where he is set to face charges, including narco-terrorism. His wife, Cilia Flores, was also seen in handcuffs.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated5 Jan 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Advertisement
Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in New York following their capture by the US military in Venezuela, with footage showing the pair under heavy security en route to court in Manhattan.
Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in New York following their capture by the US military in Venezuela, with footage showing the pair under heavy security en route to court in Manhattan.

A handcuffed and limping Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was seen being transported to a New York court following his capture by US forces, according to footage circulating on Monday.

Maduro, 63, was flanked by security officers as he was escorted from a detention facility to a vehicle before being transferred by helicopter across Manhattan for his court appearance.

Wife Cilia Flores also in handcuffs

Aerial footage of the transfer showed Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, 69, also in handcuffs and under heavy security as she was moved between vehicles alongside her husband.

Advertisement

Both are scheduled to make their initial appearance at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan.

Follow Venezuela news LIVE updates here

Court-appointed lawyer named

Maduro will be represented by New York-based criminal defence lawyer David Wikstrom, who has been appointed by the court for the initial proceedings, CNN reported citing sources.

Charges outlined by US authorities

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro faces multiple federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States.

He is also accused of possession of machine guns and destructive devices, as well as conspiracy.

Capture in Caracas

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas during a surprise weekend operation carried out by the US military.

Advertisement

The operation reportedly involved strikes using Black Hawk helicopterswith explosions reported across parts of the Venezuelan capital and other locations.

Indictment confirmed

Bondi confirmed that both Maduro and Flores have been indicted in New York, paving the way for the US prosecution.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi said in a statement.

She thanked President Donald Trump for authorising the operation and praised US military personnel involved in what she described as a “highly successful mission” to capture the two accused individuals.

The case is expected to draw intense international scrutiny as legal proceedings begin in New York.

Also Read | Machado's $1.7 trillion plan for Venezuela in focus amid Maduro's ouster

Heavy security transfer to Manhattan

The couple were transported under armed guard early Monday from a Brooklyn detention facility to a Manhattan courthouse. The helicopter crossed New York Harbor and landed at a Manhattan heliport, where Maduro, handcuffed, was transferred into an armored vehicle. Minutes later, the convoy entered a secure garage at the courthouse complex.

Advertisement

Venezuela reacts, US doubles down

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, has demanded that the US return Maduro. While she has long accused Washington of acting out of a desire to control Venezuela’s oil and mineral wealth, Rodríguez struck a more conciliatory tone late Sunday, calling for “respectful relations” and cooperation with Trump.

Also Read | Amid Trump threats, Colombia's Petro vows to 'take up arms' for homeland
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsLimping and handcuffed Nicolas Maduro transported by helicopter to New York Court | Watch video
Read Next Story