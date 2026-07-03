Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool damage case: Former US Olympian David ‘Davey’ Hearn indicted over alleged vandalism

A former US Olympic canoeist has been indicted on a felony destruction of property charge for allegedly damaging the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, just days after the completion of a Trump-ordered restoration project.

David “Davey” Hearn, 67, of Bethesda, Maryland, was indicted on Thursday on a single count of destruction of property. The indictment alleges that he "maliciously" damaged lining material on the bottom of the Reflecting Pool on June 19, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Authorities cite evidence Speaking at a press conference, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro alleged that Hearn deliberately ripped up the pool's newly installed sealant, describing it as "a deliberate act." She said Hearn "forcefully and violently" pulled up the liner with both hands and became belligerent when a park employee asked him to stop.

"This is a case with tremendous evidence," Pirro said, adding that authorities have also made about six misdemeanor arrests related to alleged vandalism at the site.

Hearn denies wrongdoing Hearn has denied intentionally damaging the pool. He previously told The Associated Press that he reached into the Reflecting Pool only to inspect a section of coating that had already begun peeling. According to Hearn, he briefly touched a loose piece of the liner and immediately let go after a park worker instructed him to stop.

Following his arrest, Hearn's lawyers rejected the allegations, accusing the Trump administration of criminalizing ordinary conduct.

Hearn, who competed for the United States in Olympic canoeing and later owned a company that manufactured composite materials for watercraft, said he had stopped at the memorial during a 64-mile bicycle ride. He said he was detained by National Guard troops and US Park Police for about five hours before being released.

The incident occurred only days after workers completed a more than $14 million rehabilitation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ordered by President Donald Trump ahead of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4. Trump had described the new liner as "American flag blue."

Trump on damage Earlier this month, Trump said federal authorities had made "multiple arrests" in connection with vandalism at the Reflecting Pool as he defended the high-profile restoration project after reports that the newly installed liner had begun peeling.

On Truth Social, Trump blamed "Vandals and Radical Left SCUM" for damaging the newly installed waterproof lining, claiming the pool suffered a 350-foot gash made using "sharp knives and muscle."

He said the pool had returned to full operation and announced authorities would drain it after July 4 to repair the damaged waterproof matting.

Trump also warned that anyone attacking federal monuments, statues or fountains could face up to 10 years in prison under a law enacted during his first term.

Restoration project hit by technical issues The Reflecting Pool rehabilitation was completed in early June after workers installed a new waterproof liner that Trump described as "American flag blue."

Soon after reopening, however, the project encountered problems as sections of the blue lining began peeling and algae blooms turned portions of the water green.

The National Park Service has been treating the algae using hydrogen peroxide since mid-June.

Trump has maintained that the damage was the result of deliberate vandalism rather than construction defects and has defended the renovation, saying the nearly century-old Reflecting Pool "looks beautiful" and would soon be restored to its original condition.