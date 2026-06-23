Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool: What went wrong with Trump's $14.7 million project and why repairs are needed again

Just weeks after US President Donald Trump declared the renovation of the iconic Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool complete, the project has become the subject of controversy after algae blooms, peeling coating and claims of vandalism forced authorities to prepare for another round of repairs.

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The setbacks have sparked questions about the $14.7 million renovation, the arrests made around the site and Trump's threats of prison time for anyone accused of damaging the landmark.

What is the Reflecting Pool renovation project? The Reflecting Pool, located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument on the National Mall, underwent a major refurbishment ordered by Trump as part of a broader effort to beautify federal landmarks ahead of America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The project involved draining the 2,000-foot-long pool, cleaning it and applying a new liner coating, describing it as an "American flag blue" finish intended to create a cleaner and brighter appearance.

Trump officially declared the renovation complete on June 6.

What went wrong? Within weeks of reopening, visitors noticed significant problems.

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The pool's water developed a vivid green algae bloom, obscuring the newly applied coating. At the same time, sections of the liner began peeling and floating on the water's surface.

Photographs and videos of the deteriorating pool quickly spread across social media, drawing criticism and prompting questions about the quality of the renovation work.

An approximately four-foot-square section of the liner was seen partially detached, while additional damaged pieces were later observed floating in the water.

Why is the pool being drained again? Authorities have now approved another draining of the Reflecting Pool to carry out repairs.

DC Water issued a permit allowing the pool to be emptied, while contractor Atlantic Industrial Coatings said it would repair the affected sections under warranty.

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The company has argued that the damaged areas represent only a small portion of the seven-acre project and do not indicate a broader failure of the liner system.

Meanwhile, workers have used hydrogen peroxide, ozone nanobubbles and other treatments in an attempt to control the algae growth.

Why Is Trump blaming vandals? Trump has claimed that the damage was caused by vandals rather than construction defects.

On social media, he alleged that unknown individuals had created a "300-foot-long gash" in the liner and illegally introduced chemicals into the water.

He has described the alleged perpetrators as "sick, deranged people" and vowed strict punishment.

"Please remember that there is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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However, officials have not publicly released evidence supporting claims that vandalism caused the broader problems affecting the pool.

Have people been arrested? According to reports, at least five people have been arrested and several others issued citations in connection with incidents at the Reflecting Pool.

One of those detained was former Olympian David Hearn, who said he briefly touched a peeling section of the liner out of curiosity before being detained by authorities.

Hearn denied damaging the pool and said he merely wanted to examine the material after noticing it coming loose.

It remains unclear whether formal charges have been filed against any of those detained.

Federal agencies have not provided a timeline for completing the repairs, but the administration faces pressure to resolve the problems quickly before the United States marks its 250th anniversary next month.

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