Lindsey Graham death: Report says medical examiner attributes likely cause of death to aortic dissection

US Senator Lindsey Graham likely died after suffering an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary findings released by the District of Columbia's Medical Examiner, AP reported.

The findings provide the first official indication of what caused the sudden death of the 71-year-old South Carolina Republican, whose office had earlier said only that he died following a "brief and sudden illness."

Hours after announcing Graham's death, the senator's office released a follow-up statement citing the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia's preliminary findings.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ Lindsey Graham's death was likely caused by an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary findings from the District of Columbia's Medical Examiner. 2 How did emergency responders respond to Lindsey Graham's condition? ⌵ Emergency responders were dispatched to Lindsey Graham's residence after a report of chest pain, where they performed CPR on him due to an apparent cardiac arrest. 3 What was Lindsey Graham doing shortly before his death? ⌵ Just before his death, Lindsey Graham spoke to President Donald Trump, discussing his recent trip to Ukraine and legislative priorities, appearing energetic despite feeling tired. 4 Why was Lindsey Graham considered an influential figure in Washington? ⌵ Lindsey Graham was influential due to his strong advocacy for U.S. military intervention, robust national defense policies, and his close political relationship with President Trump, particularly on foreign policy matters. 5 What are the implications of Lindsey Graham's death for South Carolina's Senate seat? ⌵ With Lindsey Graham's passing, South Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement, and a special Republican primary must be held to choose a new nominee for the upcoming election.

According to the statement as per the news report, Graham died of aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Graham's office first announced his death in a statement posted on social media early Sunday.

His family said they appreciated "prayers at this time" and requested privacy during what they described as an "incredibly difficult period."

The initial statement did not disclose the cause of death or provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Emergency responders performed CPR Earlier reports indicated that emergency responders were dispatched to Graham's Capitol Hill residence after receiving a report of chest pain.

According to emergency dispatch audio reviewed by USA TODAY, responders later performed CPR on a man suffering an apparent cardiac arrest after police helped them gain access to the home.

Authorities had not initially released an official cause of death, prompting widespread speculation.

Emergency call reported chest pain According to the dispatch audio, emergency personnel were sent to Graham's Capitol Hill residence at around 8:30 p.m. ET after receiving a report that someone inside the home was experiencing chest pain.

The dispatcher told responders that the caller, an unidentified woman travelling from Baltimore, believed the home's front door was unlocked.

However, first responders reported the residence was secured with a deadbolt and that no one answered after repeated knocks.

Police called to help responders enter home Unable to gain entry, emergency personnel requested assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department to access the residence.

Just after 8:50 p.m. ET, responders radioed that CPR was underway on a man suffering from what appeared to be cardiac arrest.

Neither dispatchers nor emergency personnel identified Graham by name during the exchange. At one point, a responder referred to the patient as a 73-year-old man, although Graham was 71, USA TODAY stated.

Trump recalls final conversation US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Graham shortly before emergency services were dispatched to the senator's home.

Speaking about their final conversation with CNN, Trump said Graham had recently returned from Ukraine and was discussing legislative priorities.

"He just got back from Ukraine and he had a great trip. He was telling me about the trip. He was pushing very, very hard... He wanted to do the SAVE America Act."

Trump said Graham appeared tired after the overseas trip but otherwise sounded well.

"He was full of vim and vigor. He was tired. He said, 'I'm tired because it's a long trip.' But other than that, he was fine."

The President added that the call may have been among Graham's final actions before emergency responders arrived.

"He called me, I guess, just moments before... The medical people got there a little bit later, right after that. What a terrible loss it is."

Cause of death not yet announced Graham, one of President Trump's closest allies in the Senate and a leading Republican voice on foreign policy, died on July 11 after what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness."