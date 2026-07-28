Lindsey Graham funeral: Who is attending and how to watch

Washington is honoring veteran Republican Senator Lindsey Graham with two days of memorial services, bringing together top US political leaders, foreign dignitaries and longtime allies to pay tribute to one of the Senate's most influential voices on national security and foreign policy.

Graham, who died on July 11 at the age of 71 from a likely aortic dissection after returning from a trip to Ukraine and a NATO summit in Turkey, is being remembered with ceremonies at the US Capitol and the Washington National Cathedral before his burial in South Carolina.

Who is attending Lindsey Graham's funeral? A number of senior US officials and international leaders are attending the memorial services in Washington.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the details of Lindsey Graham's funeral schedule? ⌵ Lindsey Graham's funeral includes a tribute at the US Capitol Rotunda on July 28 and an invitation-only service at the Washington National Cathedral the same day. A procession and public service will take place on July 29 in South Carolina. 2 Who are some notable speakers at Lindsey Graham's memorial services? ⌵ Notable speakers at Graham's memorial services include President Donald Trump, who will deliver a eulogy, and Vice President JD Vance, among other senior officials and leaders from both the US and abroad. 3 How can I watch Lindsey Graham's funeral services online? ⌵ Lindsey Graham's funeral services can be watched live online via the US Senate's official livestream for the Capitol tribute and on the Washington National Cathedral's official YouTube channel for the funeral service. 4 Why is Lindsey Graham being remembered by so many political figures? ⌵ Lindsey Graham is being remembered by numerous political figures due to his influential role in national security and foreign policy, as well as his longstanding relationships with leaders from Israel and Ukraine. 5 What was the suspected cause of Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ Lindsey Graham reportedly died from a likely aortic dissection, which raised questions regarding the impact of his demanding travel schedule shortly before his death.

US leaders attending

-President Donald Trump, who is expected to deliver remarks at the National Cathedral.

-Vice President JD Vance, scheduled to speak during the Capitol Rotunda tribute.

-Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

-Cabinet officials and senior administration members, including:

-Markwayne Mullin, Homeland Security secretary and former senator.

-Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

-Members of Congress from both parties.

Foreign leaders attending

-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is also expected to meet US senators following the memorial service.

Their attendance reflects Graham's long-standing support for Israel, Ukraine and an assertive US foreign policy.

Who is speaking at Lindsey Graham's funeral? The tribute at the US Capitol includes:

-Vice President JD Vance

-Senate leaders, including John Thune, who has described Graham as "more than a colleague" and "a friend."

Washington National Cathedral service President Donald Trump is expected to deliver one of the main eulogies during the invitation-only funeral service.

While organizers have not released the complete list of speakers, Sean Hannity and other conservative leaders are expected to participate in the service.

How to watch Lindsey Graham's Washington, D.C., funeral service Although neither ceremony is open to the public, both can be watched online via live streams.

US Capitol Rotunda tribute

The Capitol ceremony can be viewed live through the US Senate's official livestream on Senate.gov.

Washington National Cathedral funeral

The National Cathedral service will be streamed live on the Washington National Cathedral's official YouTube channel.

Funeral schedule Tuesday, July 28 – Washington, D.C.

-Arrival of Graham's casket at the US Capitol Rotunda with an Armed Forces honor guard.

-Memorial ceremony honoring his Senate and military service.

-Invitation-only funeral service at Washington National Cathedral, where Trump is scheduled to speak.

Wednesday, July 29 – South Carolina

-Procession beginning at the South Carolina State House in Columbia.

-F-16 flyover at 11 a.m.

-Public church service at First Baptist Church of Columbia.