Lindsey Graham funeral: Who is attending and how to watch

Washington is honoring veteran Republican Senator Lindsey Graham with two days of memorial services, bringing together top US political leaders, foreign dignitaries and longtime allies to pay tribute to one of the Senate's most influential voices on national security and foreign policy.

Graham, who died on July 11 at the age of 71 from a likely aortic dissection after returning from a trip to Ukraine and a NATO summit in Turkey, is being remembered with ceremonies at the US Capitol and the Washington National Cathedral before his burial in South Carolina.