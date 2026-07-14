Lindsey Graham's sister Darline Graham Nordone appointed interim US senator for South Carolina

Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, has been appointed to temporarily fill his US Senate seat, becoming the first woman to represent South Carolina in the Senate.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Nordone's appointment at a Statehouse news conference on Monday, saying she will serve the remainder of Graham's current term, which expires in January.

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Nordone is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Darline Graham Nordone and why was she appointed as interim senator for South Carolina? ⌵ Darline Graham Nordone is the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, appointed as the interim senator to fill his seat after his passing. She is the first woman to represent South Carolina in the Senate. 2 What process will take place to fill Lindsey Graham's Senate seat permanently? ⌵ A special election will be held to choose a Republican nominee for the remainder of Graham's term, with the process beginning with a filing period for candidates on July 21 and culminating in a general election on November 3. 3 What prompted Governor Henry McMaster to appoint Darline Graham Nordone to the Senate? ⌵ Governor McMaster's decision followed public support from President Donald Trump, who recommended Nordone as a tribute to her late brother, emphasizing their close bond. 4 What are the dates for the upcoming special election in South Carolina following Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ The special election timeline includes a candidate filing period opening on July 21, a Republican primary on August 11, a runoff, if necessary, on August 25, and the general election on November 3. 5 Which prominent Republicans are considering a bid for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat? ⌵ Notable Republicans reportedly eyeing the Senate seat include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Ralph Norman, and Congressman Russell Fry, among others.

"It is such an honor," Nordone said after the announcement. "Lindsey has always been there for me. And now, I will be there for him."

A tribute to her late brother Nordone's appointment comes just days after Graham died at the age of 71 following an aortic dissection caused by chronic heart disease, according to preliminary findings from the medical examiner.

The siblings shared an unusually close bond. After their parents died when they were young, Graham became Nordone's legal guardian and helped raise her. Throughout his political career, she frequently accompanied him at campaign events, appeared in campaign advertisements, and stood beside him as he filed for reelection earlier this year alongside her children and grandchildren.

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Governor McMaster's decision follows public support from President Donald Trump, who had urged him to appoint Nordone as a tribute to the late senator.

Special election timetable begins While Nordone will serve only until January, South Carolina law requires a special election to choose a Republican nominee for the remainder of the Senate term.

The election schedule is expected to unfold as follows:

July 21: One-week filing period opens for candidates.

August 11: Republican special primary.

August 25: Runoff election, if required.

November 3: General election.

Republicans prepare for crowded contest Graham's death has triggered an intense contest among South Carolina Republicans eager to succeed one of the state's most influential political figures.

Several prominent Republicans are either considering or expected to enter the race, including:

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Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Ralph Norman

Rep. Russell Fry

Businessman Mark Lynch

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Meanwhile, Rep. Joe Wilson has ruled himself out, saying he wants to remain in the House to help preserve Republicans' narrow majority.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also reportedly declined to pursue the seat despite receiving inquiries.

Democrats see a rare opportunity Although South Carolina has not elected a Democratic senator in decades, Democrats already have their nominee in Charleston pediatrician Annie Andrews, who entered the race before Graham's death.

Andrews has raised more than $8 million for her campaign and has called on South Carolinians to set politics aside in remembering Graham's public service.

Graham leaves behind a political legacy Graham served more than two decades in the US Senate, becoming one of the chamber's most influential Republicans through his seniority and committee leadership.

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His death leaves a significant leadership gap for South Carolina Republicans in Washington.