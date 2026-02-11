Link between Epstein files and Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping? Social media has a theory

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's ‘Today’ show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on 31 January at her Arizona residence before she went missing. Savannah Guthrie and her family have now urged the public to come forward and help them. Her kidnapping comes at a time when the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of pages of documents in connection with the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Social media users are now linking the kidnapping of Guthrie's mother to her reporting of Epstein files.

Before Guthrie became part of the news herself, she played a crucial role in telling the stories of the late wealthy financier Epstein's victims and survivors.

Savannah Guthrie interviewed Jeffrey Epstein's victims In September 2019, Guthrie conducted a series of exclusive interviews with women who were sexually abused and trafficked by Epstein and his network. In one of these interviews, Guthrie sat down with Virginia Giuffre for her first televised interview. In one of the segments, Giuffre recalled the details of the abuse she faced when she was forced into sex with Epstein and others, including allegations involving powerful figures, Hindustan Times reported.

Guthrie interviewed Giuffre after Epstein reportedly died of suicide in his prison cell on 10 August 2019. The series also featured conversations with some other survivors, like Anouska De Georgiou and Rachel Benavidez, who came forward to share their experiences. Some other names included Jennifer Araoz, Marijke Chartouni, and Chauntae Davies.

A social media user on X wrote, “I hadn't realized that the journalist whose mother disappeared, Savannah Guthrie, interviewed all those Epstein victims [sic].”

Another link in the Savannah Guthrie-Jeffrey Epstein case? In the latest tranche of documents, released by the Justice Department on 30 January, social media users have now found another link between the two cases. While there may not be a direct connection, Savannah's Epstein connection is surfacing through her husband's work. Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, helped found ‘The Glover Park Group’ in 2001, a public affairs firm based in DC. The report suggests that Feldman helped people like the former US President Bill Clinton and Al Gore.

A social media user on X wrote, “Samantha Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, founder of Glover Park Group and partner at FGS Global, is directly tied to huge global political influence firms named in EPSTEIN FILES Bill Clinton, Al Gore, and personal relationships with EPSTEIN [sic].”

Feldman's firm is also mentioned in the recently released documents. In one of the files, a correspondence involving Larry Summers is mentioned, which suggests that Epstein spoke with someone at the Glover Park Group. The document showed that he helped Clinton and General Petraeus.

Savannah Guthrie's interview mentioned in the Epstein Files An email document, in which the names and email addresses of both the sender and recipient have been redacted, shows an exchange discussing an NBC Dateline interview with survivors. One email says, “Below is the list of those we know of who were interviewed for Dateline,” followed by a list of redacted names.

A subsequent email provides details about comments made by one of the interviewees during a separate interview with Guthrie. It reads, “Just wanted to give you a heads-up, she has done another interview with Savannah Guthrie, in which she said the following.”

While none of these connections have been confirmed to date, the investigation in Nancy Guthrie's case continues. Recently, TMZ, a tabloid in the US, received an unverified ransom note in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.