LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is considering a relocation following the victory of Donald Trump in the recent US elections. The prominent Democratic donor is one of many prominent personalities currently concerned that the new POTUS will seek retribution against his political enemies.
According to a report by The New York Times, Hoffman has told friends and allies that he is currently weighing a move overseas.
Several other major donors and their advisers have privately floated the idea of moving abroad — while others regroup or make a bid for damage-control. Another business mogul reportedly fretting about the incoming Trump administration is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — perceived as an ‘enemy’ of close Trump ally Elon Musk.
