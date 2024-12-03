Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and Democratic donor, is contemplating relocating abroad after Donald Trump's election victory. Concerns about potential retribution from the new president have prompted discussions among major donors regarding moves overseas and strategies for damage-control.

According to a report by The New York Times, Hoffman has told friends and allies that he is currently weighing a move overseas.