Lionel Richie hospitalised in ICU after St Louis concert

Lionel Richie has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit in St Louis following his weekend concert at The Muny, with doctors reportedly investigating possible slight dehydration.

Lionel Richie taken to hospital after concert According to exclusive information reported by TMZ the singer checked himself into a local hospital after his Saturday night performance at The Muny in Forest Park. Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Richie went to the hospital to undergo medical tests, as reported by TMZ.

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The nature of his condition has not been confirmed independently. TMZ reported that its sources described the singer as being cautious and said doctors were looking into possible slight dehydration. Richie is reportedly hoping to be discharged on Tuesday.

The hospitalisation follows a concert during which some audience members noticed that the veteran performer appeared to be struggling towards the end of the show.

Witnesses told TMZ that Richie asked members of his team to bring him a chair while he performed his final song, ‘All Night Long’. He subsequently completed the performance while seated.

Richie, 77, has maintained a busy performance schedule throughout his career and remains one of the most recognisable figures in popular music. The singer first rose to prominence as a member of the Commodores before establishing a hugely successful solo career, producing hits including 'Hello', 'Say You, Say Me' and 'Endless Love'.

His appearance at The Muny was part of his ongoing live performances, with the St Louis venue hosting the concert in Forest Park.

The reported hospitalisation has prompted concern among fans, although no official diagnosis has been released. TMZ said it had attempted to reach Richie’s representatives for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.