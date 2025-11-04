Lip reader decodes what Erika Kirk told JD Vance during the controversial ‘hug’

The embrace between US Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, gained a lot of attention. Reactions ranged from suggestions that it was slightly inappropriate to downright vile comments targeting both individuals.

What did Erika Kirk say to JD Vance? Now, The Mirror USA has spoken to a professional lip-reader to gain insights into what Erika Kirk said when she hugged the Vice President. According to Nicola Hickling, the lip-reader, before going on stage to introduce VP Vance, Erika told her assistant, “I can’t do this, I don’t want to do it. Give me a second.”

After overcoming her hesitation and walking onto the stage, Erika did introduce Vance, and the two shared an embrace. Vance reportedly told her, “I’m proud of you.” Erika responded by saying, “It’s not gonna bring him back,” as the two disengaged.

Despite reports that the conversation was innocuous, conspiracy theories flooded social media.

Body language experts analyse the hug Apart from lip readers, body language experts have also been called upon to give insights into the warm embrace that Erika Kirk shared with JD Vance on stage. Their insights are interesting.

HuffPost quoted body language experts to analyze the thought process of the two individuals at that moment.

“That’s a super-intimate move, but beyond that, it controls his attention — so, she’s controlling what he’s looking at,” body language expert Traci Brown said, focusing specifically on Erika’s hand holding Vance’s head and hair.

People were also critical of Vance for dropping his hands during the hug onto the waist of Erika. This, too, was spoken of by the expert cited by HuffPost.

“His hands drop to her hips, and that is not formal, and that is, in many instances, not appropriate. However, it’s what they’re doing,” Brown added. While the debate continued as to the nature and appropriateness of the hug, whether it will add any value to the discourse remains to be seen.

FAQs Who is Erika Kirk? Erika is the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on 10 September this year.

When did Erika hug Vice President JD Vance? It was an event of the Turning Point USA organization at the University of Mississippi on 29 October.

