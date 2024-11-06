A black woman, a transgender, a Korean-American: Tracking historic wins of US Election 2024

Sayantani
Published6 Nov 2024, 09:49 AM IST
US Election Results 2024: In a landmark night for US politics, Delaware and New Jersey saw significant firsts in their elections, with groundbreaking wins for Lisa Blunt Rochester, Sarah McBride, and Andy Kim.

These victories highlight the increasing diversity in Congress, with historic achievements for women, Black Americans, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Lisa Blunt Rochester is Delaware’s First Black and Female US Senator

US Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester made history as she won her bid for a seat in the US Senate, becoming the first woman and the first Black person to represent Delaware in the Senate. Blunt Rochester, who has served four terms as Delaware's lone representative in the House, defeated Republican challenger Eric Hansen in a race widely seen as a foregone conclusion due to the state's overwhelming Democratic leanings.

“Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress,” Blunt Rochester said in her victory speech. "I am honoured to be the first woman and Black senator from Delaware."

Blunt Rochester's victory was expected, with the Democrat holding a significant voter registration advantage in Delaware, which hasn't elected a Republican to Washington since 2008.

Sarah McBride Becomes First Openly Transgender Person Elected to Congress

In another historic achievement, Sarah McBride made history as the first openly transgender person elected to the US House of Representatives. McBride, a Delaware state senator, won the state's at-large House seat in a victory over Republican John Whalen III, a former Delaware state police officer.

"Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress," McBride tweeted following her win. “Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable childcare for all our families, that ensures housing and healthcare are available to everyone and that this is a democracy that is big enough for all of us.”

McBride, 34, had previously made history as the first openly transgender person to speak at the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

Andy Kim Makes History as First Korean-American US Senator

Democratic US Representative Andy Kim secured his place in history by becoming the first Korean-American to be elected to the US Senate. Kim, a three-term congressman from central New Jersey, won the Senate seat previously held by Bob Menendez, who resigned after being convicted on federal bribery charges earlier this year.

In his victory speech, Kim reflected on his parents' decision to immigrate to the United States 50 years ago and how his election affirms the American Dream. "This victory is a testament to my parents’ sacrifices when they chose to come to America," Kim said. "It shows that in this country, anything is possible."

Kim’s victory is also historic in that he becomes the first Asian-American senator from New Jersey, further strengthening the state's growing diversity in politics.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 09:49 AM IST
