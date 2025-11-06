List of 40 airports affected by shutdown: Major hubs of New York, Washington, LA to face flight cancellations, delays

Four major airports of the New York City are likely to face flight delays and cancellations as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proceeds to reduce 10% of the United States' airline capacity. This comes as staff shortages continue to hamper the agency's operations amid the historic US government shutdown.

According to a report by CBS, four New York airports — Newark Liberty, JFK, LaGuardia and Teterboro — will face flight cancellations and delays as part of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s promise to keep American travellers safe in the sky.

The report said that in total, 40 airports across the US are among the “high volume market” airports that will suffer the consequences of the airline capacity reduction. These include major hubs of Los Angeles, Washington, Chicago and more.

US orders 10% flight cut amid govt shutdown US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Wednesday said that he would order a 10% reduction in the flight capacity of 40 major airports across the country, citing air traffic control safety concerns as a government shutdown hit a record 36th day.

Duffy said that the order will go into effect on Friday, and warned of “mass chaos” when the number of flights are drastically reduced.

“Many of the controllers said, ‘A lot of us can navigate missing one paycheck. Not everybody, but a lot of us can. None of us can manage missing two paychecks,” Duffy said.

“So if you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos. You will see mass flight delays. You’ll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don’t have air traffic controllers,” he added.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Denver, Chicago O’Hare, LAX and Boston Logan are among the other key airports in the list.

The number of days of US government shutdown since 1976

The plan came as a shock, as airlines scrambled to make drastic reductions in flights in just 36 hours. The announcement puzzled travellers, who flooded airline customer service hotlines with concerns about air travel in the coming days.

The US government shutdown, the longest in the country's history, has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay.

List of 40 airports affected by shutdown Here are the 40 airports affected by shutdown, according to CBS:

1. Anchorage International (ANC)

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL)

3. Boston Logan International (BOS)

4. Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)

5. Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)

6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG)

7. Dallas Love (DAL)

8. Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA)

9. Denver International (DEN)

10. Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)

11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)

12. Newark Liberty International (EWR)

13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL)

14. Honolulu International (HNL)

15. Houston Hobby (HOU)

16. Washington Dulles International (IAD)

17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH)

18. Indianapolis International (IND)

19. New York John F Kennedy International (JFK)

20. Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS)

21. Los Angeles International (LAX)

22. New York LaGuardia (LGA)

23. Orlando International (MCO)

24. Chicago Midway (MDW)

25. Memphis International (MEM)

26. Miami International (MIA)

27. Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP)

28. Oakland International (OAK)

29. Ontario International (ONT)

30. Chicago O`Hare International (ORD)

31. Portland International (PDX)

32. Philadelphia International (PHL)

33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)

34. San Diego International (SAN)

35. Louisville International (SDF)

36. Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA)

37. San Francisco International (SFO)

38. Salt Lake City International (SLC)

39. Teterboro (TEB)