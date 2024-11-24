Listeria monocytogenes infections in the United States, linked to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food Inc. is under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak has resulted in 11 confirmed cases across four states, leading to nine hospitalizations and one death, prompting urgent public health warnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investigation overview Epidemiologic and laboratory data indicate that contaminated Yu Shang Food products are making people sick. The CDC reports that, as of November 22, 2024, 11 individuals across four states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria.

Illnesses range from October 2021 to July 2024, suggesting a prolonged exposure period. Nine of the infected individuals from Listeria bacteria required hospitalization, and one death has been reported.

Tragic outcomes in California Among the confirmed cases, a pregnant individual and their twin infants in California, US, were severely affected. Both infants died, though only the mother and one infant are included in the confirmed case count due to testing limitations. Another infant affected by Listeria in a separate case has recovered.

Unreported cases likely Officials warn that the true number of cases may be higher than reported. Many individuals recover without seeking medical care or undergoing diagnostic testing for Listeria. Moreover, due to the time it takes to confirm cases, recent infections may not yet be included in the outbreak data.

Recalled products Yu Shang Food's ready-to-eat meat and poultry products have been recalled. Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators for items labeled "Yu Shang" with establishment numbers "P46684" or "EST. M46684." These products should be discarded immediately or returned to the store, CDC said.

Listeria risks and symptoms Listeria monocytogenes is a harmful bacterium that poses significant risks to certain groups, including:

Pregnant individuals: Risk of pregnancy loss, premature birth, or life-threatening infections in newborns.

Older adults (65+): Higher likelihood of severe illness or death.

Immunocompromised individuals: Increased risk of invasive listeriosis, where the infection spreads beyond the gut.

Symptoms typically begin within two weeks of consuming contaminated food but can appear as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks later. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. Severe cases may involve confusion, stiff neck, loss of balance, or seizures.

What consumers should do Avoid Consumption: Do not eat recalled products. Dispose of them or return them to the point of purchase.

Clean and Disinfect: Thoroughly clean refrigerators, containers, and surfaces that may have come into contact with recalled foods. Listeria can survive refrigeration and spread easily.

Seek Medical Attention: Contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop after consuming recalled products.

Guidance for businesses Businesses should immediately cease the sale or service of the recalled items and follow FDA guidelines for safe food handling and cleaning practices to prevent contamination.