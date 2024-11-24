Listeria outbreak triggers massive recall of Yu Shang Food products: Symptoms, risks, and what consumers need to know

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced the recall of approximately 72,240 pounds of ready-to-eat (meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food, Inc. based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall comes as a response to the detection of the harmful bacterium in certain products, which are sold nationwide and may pose serious health risks.

What is Listeria Monocytogenes? Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause listeriosis, a severe infection that primarily affects vulnerable groups, including older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms Listeria monocytogenes infection, or listeriosis, typically causes symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures, often preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea.

Health risks In high-risk groups such as pregnant women, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, Listeria infections can be more severe, leading to complications like miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infections in newborns. For older adults and people with weakened immune systems, listeriosis can cause severe illness, hospitalization, and even death.

People in the US who consume the recalled products and develop flu-like symptoms within two months should seek immediate medical attention and inform their healthcare providers about the consumption of the recalled products.

Recalled products The recalled products, which were produced between October 21 and October 27, 2024, are mostly ready-to-eat meat and poultry items under the "Yu Shang" and other branded labels. The affected products have "used by" dates ranging from 21-AUG-2025 through 27-AUG-2025 and bear the establishment number “P-46684” or “EST. M46684” inside the USDA inspection mark.

Discovery of contamination The issue was discovered following routine FSIS testing of finished products produced by Yu Shang Food, Inc. on October 21, 2024. The test results confirmed that the products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Further investigation revealed that the bacteria were also present in environmental samples collected during FSIS's follow-up activities. Whole genome sequencing is currently being performed to confirm whether the strain of Listeria in the recalled products matches the outbreak strain.