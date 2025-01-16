President Joe Biden in his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday night highlighted his concerns "dangerous concentration of power" among a few wealthy people and also said that ‘dark money should be taken out of politics’.

The speech points at his administration's accomplishments over the past four years. The farewell address hold special significance as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal and the return of some hostages, something Biden has been painstakingly working on since the war began.

Here's look at the key things Biden said in his farewell speech: Biden opened his speech with a familiar message - asking Americans to join together - but quickly warned about a dangerous concentration of wealth in the United States.

"Our system of separation of powers, checks and balances may not be perfect, but it has maintained our democracy for nearly 250 years, longer than any other nation in history that's ever tried such a bold experiment," Biden said.

However, he warned about the "tech industrial complex" that is bringing an "avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power."

Harking back to Eisenhower's speech in his 15-minute message, mentions, "Six decades later, I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech industrial complex. It could pose real dangers for our country as well. Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power."

“The free press, is crumbling.”

He goes on to add, “Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that really threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.”

He also added, “No President should be immune from crimes committed in the officce… we need to get dark money out of politics.”

On the Isreal- Hamas ceasefire deal and how it needs to be addressed going forward, he adds, “This plan was developed and negotiated by my team and will be largely implemented by the incoming administration. That's why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed."

In a letter made public before his speech, Biden said the nation has emerged from the coronavirus pandemic stronger over the past four years.