Donald Trump Live Address: US President to speak on Iran crisis and military operation

US President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference at the White House on Monday (1PM EDT which is 10:30PM IST), just hours before a US deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The briefing comes amid rising tensions, with Trump warning of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran fails to comply.

The president is also expected to discuss a high-risk US rescue mission that recovered a crew member from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle over Iran.

The developments unfold against a backdrop of escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict and ongoing domestic challenges, including a prolonged government shutdown and political divisions in Washington.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments as the event unfolds. Trump justifies use of profanity in Iran warning Donald Trump said he used strong language in a recent social media post threatening Iran “to make my point,” as he addressed reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

The president had earlier warned Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face intensified US strikes, including on bridges and energy infrastructure.

“I used that language to make my point,” Trump said, referring to the expletive-laden message in which he called Iranian leaders “crazy bastards.”

Final deadline set for Iran Trump confirmed that Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET is his final deadline for Iran to reopen the key shipping route.

Asked directly whether the timeline stood, he replied: “Yeah.”

The ultimatum comes amid escalating tensions, with the US warning of further military action if Iran does not comply.

Claims of weakened Iranian military capability Trump repeated his assertion that US forces had already “obliterated” Iran’s military capabilities.

“It’s a big country. They can’t fight back. They have no capability,” he said, while acknowledging that Iran still retains “some missiles” and “some drones.”

When questioned why the conflict continues if Iran is already weakened, Trump maintained that the country lacks the capacity to effectively retaliate.



Trump and Melania Trump to host annual Easter Egg Roll event Ahead of the afternoon press conference at the White House, Trump and Melania Trump to host annual Easter Egg Roll event.

President to meet Jewish community leaders for Passover greeting at 3:30 pm ET

What to watch Trump’s press conference is expected to address both the unfolding Iran crisis and domestic developments, with a focus on:

-The deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

-Details of the US military rescue mission

-Potential next steps if Tehran fails to comply

-Broader US strategy in the escalating regional conflict

Ultimatum to Iran over Strait of Hormuz Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, demanding that it reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face further military action.

In a strongly worded social media post, the president threatened strikes on key infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges, if Tehran fails to comply. Iran, however, has shown little sign of yielding and has rejected a US peace proposal as “excessive” and “unreasonable.”

Rescue mission after US fighter jet downed The President is also expected to provide details on a high-risk US military rescue operation carried out over the weekend.

A crew member from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle was successfully recovered after the aircraft was brought down over Iranian territory on Friday.

Domestic political tensions add to pressure Back in Washington, the administration faces mounting political challenges alongside the foreign policy crisis.

A partial government shutdown has entered its eighth week, with Congress in recess until mid-April. Lawmakers remain divided over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, particularly on immigration enforcement.