‘Lives are in danger’: Trump admin spreadsheets ‘leaked online’ — All about ‘three big leaks this week’

US President Donald Trump’s State Department was supposed to keep sensitive information about foreign grants private. It all leaked, sources told the Rolling Stone on Saturday.

According to the report, two Trump administration spreadsheets were sent to Congress and also leaked online. The spreadsheets reportedly included the State Department's plans to inform international nonprofits that all Congress-approved payments came with some conditions.

They included “what numerous advocates and government officials say is highly sensitive information on programs funded by the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID)," the report stated.

The leak came to the light after organisations "pressed the Trump administration to keep the sensitive information private and received some assurances it would remain secret," the Rolling Stone reported.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told the media outlet, “These documents were transmitted to Congress and not publicly released by the State Department.”

She urged Rolling Stone to contact “whoever leaked it and in turn, made it public.”

Rolling Stone further cited sources to add that the organisations were informed to make all grant recipient information public or their funding would be halted.

Team Trump and DOGE demanded comprehensive “grant recipient information” as part of their campaign to eliminate what they call “waste, fraud, and abuse." State Department officials let the organisations know that "Musk’s lieutenants" were likely planning on turning this information into a public spreadsheet or database.

The message — according to three sources familiar with the matter, as well as written communications reviewed by Rolling Stone — was clear: "If you’re not OK with providing all this information or with having it all posted online, let us know; however, that decision could, or will, lead to your expected funding being halted."

One top executive at an international nonprofit and US government implementing partner that’s been grappling with the fallout told Rolling Stone: “In all our years of receiving grants from a range of governments, we have never seen the safety of government partners treated with such reckless abandon. People will lose their liberty, and possibly even more, because of this.”

Another source with knowledge of the situation — a State Department career official — says: “Lives are in danger that did not have to be.”

'3rd big leak in a week' A Reddit user reacted to the news, saying, "This is pretty significant. This is the 2nd or 3rd big leak in a week. If I were paranoid I'd be thinking someone or many someones inside the government is out to expose the rogue government."

Earlier this week, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported that private data of top security advisers to US President Donald Trump can be accessed online.

It stated that cell phone numbers, email addresses and in some cases passwords used by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth can be found via commercial data-search services and hacked data dumped online.

The phone numbers and email addresses – mostly current — were in some cases used for Instagram and LinkedIn profiles, cloud-storage service Dropbox, and apps that track a user's location, news agency AFP reported while citing the German media report.

