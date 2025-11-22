Living ‘rent free in Democrats’ heads'—White House cryptic post sparks meme fest on social media

The Trump administration on Friday (local time) appeared to take a dig at the Democrats through a cryptic post from the White House X handle.

Sharing a screenshot of the profile's details, the White House posted, "Many are saying..."

The screenshot displayed details of the account, showing that it had joined in January 2025, the month US President Donald Trump took charge.

As for the account's location, the text beside the pin read, "Account based in: Rent Free in Democrats' Heads."

‘Give them a raise’ While the objective behind the cryptic post and what it alluded to was not immediately clear, netizens jumped on to it, commending the account admin for "trolling" the political opposition.

"Another banger from the White House Meme Team!! [sic]," wrote one user, as another said, “I love this!”

"The White House's new address is rather spacious, but I hear the rent is entirely in Democrats' heads – and apparently, the utilities are paid in pure political capital," wrote another, poking fun at the Democratic party.

"Whoever is running the WH account- deserves a raise! [sic]," wrote another user.

Supporters of the Democratic Party, however, were not pleased and hit back, saying the account was based in "Mom's basement".

"Funny how these posts scream about ‘exposing corruption’ yet offer zero sourced evidence. If people actually cared about accountability they’d demand proof not political theater," wrote another user.

The post comes at a time when the White House has been posting more and more 'meme-worthy' content, and hours after clips of Trump's bonhomie with New York City Mayor elect Zohran Mamdani went viral, stunning netizens.

Far from being an just a government account meant for official updates, the White House under Trump's second term has been tapping into memes and other viral content to rally the US President's loyal supporters and criticise the political opposition.