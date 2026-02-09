Logan Paul backs Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as brother calls for boycott: 'I love Jake but...'

Logan Paul, American influencer and professional wrestler dismissed his brother's appeal to protest against the controversial performance of Bad Bunny during Super Bowl Halftime show on 8 February. He spoke in support of the Puerto Rican rapper who headlined the 60 the edition of National Football League (NFL) championship in in Santa Clara, California.

Taking to X, he wrote, “I love my brother but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

This expression of disagreement came hours after Jake Paul's post on X in which he condemned the performance of “King of Latin Trap." MAGA supporter and Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul stated, “Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them).”

Urging the masses to boycott the annual league championship game, he added, “You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Bad Bunny headlines Super Bowl Halftime show in a historic first Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was grounded in controversy since the organisers announced the opening ceremony performers. For the first time in history, Spanish-language Latin solo artist to headline the halftime stage. As the 31-year-old rapper took to the stage, the billboard behind him flashed in giant letters: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love," a snide jab at critics. The singer opened the grand event with his hit “Tití Me Preguntó.”

Lady Gaga lit the atmosphere with salsa-inflected version of her 2024 hit with Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile." Ricky Martin joined Bad Bunny on stage to perform a brief version of “lo que le pasó a Hawái”— from Bad Bunny’s Grammy-winning latest album, “Debí tirar más fotos."

Last week, Bad Bunny said “ICE out” during Grammy acceptance speech and gave an impassioned speech in English about racism which stirred controversy. The singer handed his Grammy Award to a 5-year-old boy, who was wrongly assumed to be Liam Conejo Ramos from Minnesota. The boy was identified as child actor named Lincoln Fox Ramadan, TMZ and HuffPost confirmed.

Last month, Trump's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) incarcerated the Minnesota boy while while he was walking home from preschool with his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, as a part of crackdown on illegal immigrants.