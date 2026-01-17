Look up, Americans! See latest aurora borealis forecast — these 15 states could see northern lights tonight

Look up, Americans, it's time to gear up to witness the magnificent aurora or northern lights tonight. According to reports, the northern lights may appear in skies across the northern US on January 16. Here's a list of states that could see auroras tonight.

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map, as reported by Space.com, the following 15 US states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska North Dakota Minnesota Montana Wisconsin Michigan South Dakota Idaho Maine Vermont New Hampshire Washington Iowa Wyoming New York But remember, auroras can be very fickle. The list is based on current forecast data at the time of publication, but if conditions strengthen, northern lights could reach much farther south than expected, Space.com reported.

Advertisement

Time The northern lights could be visible across these 15 US states on January 16-17) as soon as it gets dark, so it's worth keeping an eye on the sky throughout the evening, especially in areas with clear, dark skies.

According to NOAA's three-day forecast, geomagnetic storm activity is expected to be best at the following times: 1 am - 7 am EST (0600-1200 GMT): Minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions possible.

How to see northern lights If the person is in one of the 15 US states where auroras might make an appearance tonight, here's what you can do to improve your odds of seeing them.

1. Start by finding a spot with an unobstructed view toward north, preferably somewhere dark and well away from city lights. The clearer your view of the northern horizon, the better.

Advertisement

2. Start scanning the sky with your phone's camera as they are usually good at picking up faint auroral glows that aren't immediately obvious to the naked eye, helping you identify where activity may be starting.

3. Dark adaptation is crucial and often overlooked when aurora chasing. If you can, give your eyes at least 30 minutes to fully adjust to the darkness so you can detect subtle auroral features. Keep in mind that even a quick look at a bright light or phone screen can reset the process, forcing you to start over

4. Dress for the wait. Aurora shows can be unpredictable and if conditions look promising you may find yourself waiting outside for a while. Make sure to wear plenty of layers!