Looking to escape Donald Trump’s victory? Sardinian village offers homes to Americans to start a new life

  • Tired of politics? Ollolai, a beautiful village in Sardinia, is offering homes for as low as 1 Euro to Americans seeking a peaceful, simpler lifestyle in Italy’s countryside.

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Ollolai, a historic Sardinian village, is targeting Americans tired of the political scene by offering homes starting at just 1 Euro. (Image credit: https://www.liveinollolai.com/)
Ollolai, a historic Sardinian village, is targeting Americans tired of the political scene by offering homes starting at just 1 Euro. (Image credit: https://www.liveinollolai.com/)

In a move to attract Americans looking for an escape following Donald Trump’s election victory, the ancient Italian village of Ollolai, located in the serene countryside of Sardinia, has launched a unique initiative offering homes for as little as 1 Euro.

"Live in Ollolai" initiative

Ollolai’s "Live in Ollolai" initiative is designed to appeal to Americans who feel disillusioned by the political climate in the United States. The rural village, known for its stunning scenery and ancient traditions, is hoping to draw individuals looking for a change of pace and a new lifestyle. 

The town’s website states: “Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia.”

The initiative promotes Ollolai as the perfect place to reconnect with nature and enjoy a simpler way of life, surrounded by delicious cuisine and a welcoming community.

Also Read | Putin opens door to Donald Trump’s peace deal – But will Ukraine accept?

Homes for 1 Euro or up to 100,000 Euros

Americans interested in relocating to Ollolai have the opportunity to choose between homes in need of renovation, priced at just 1 Euro, or more modern, move-in-ready properties priced at up to 100,000 euros. The village is offering a variety of options to fit different preferences and budgets, making it an attractive proposition for those seeking a fresh start.

Also Read | Escape Trump’s term in style: 4-year cruise to 140 countries for $50K a year

Focus on Americans

Mayor Francesco Columbu, who spoke with CNN about the initiative, explained that the village is specifically targeting American citizens due to their potential to help revitalize the community.

Also Read | How WWE co-founder Linda McMahon made a career in politics?

 

He stated, “We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all. We can’t of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card.”

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 02:02 AM IST
