Who is Shawn DeRemer? Labor Secretary Lori Chavez's husband barred from DOL HQ amid sexual harassment allegations

United States' Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's husband, Shawn DeRemer, on Thursday (local time) was barred from the Department of Labor (DOL) headquarters over allegations of sexual assault, The New York Times reported.

At least two female staffers at the department accused Shawn DeRemer of sexually assaulting them, and added that he touched them inappropriately at the department's building on Constitution Avenue.

Also Read | US judges dismiss lawsuits accusing fantasy author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault in New Zealand

One of these incidents occurred on 18 December, during working hours in the morning, and was recorded on office security cameras, the report said, citing sources. Video footage reviewed by investigators shows DeRemer holding one of the women in what was described as a prolonged hug.

Earlier this year, the women's concerns were raised in an internal investigation by the department's inspector general into alleged misconduct by Chavez-DeRemer and her senior staff. On 24 January, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington filed a report over allegations of forced sexual contact said to have taken place at the Labor Department in December.

Citing a Police department spokesperson, the report said that only one report has been filed in the last three months in connection with the Labor Department's address, adding that the department's sexual assault unit is probing the case further.

Following the staffers’ accounts to investigators, DeRemer was prohibited from entering the building, according to a restriction notice issued at the time, which read, “If Mr. DeRemer attempts to enter, he is to be asked to leave.”

Who is Shawn DeRemer? According to the report, Shawn DeRemer is a 57-year-old anesthesiologist in Portland, Oregon, who frequently visited his wife's offices in Washington. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also the President and Executive Medical Director at Anesthesia Associates Northwest. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pre-Medicine/Pre-Medical Studies from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He also has a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from St George's University. He was also a part of the Anesthesiology Residency Program at the University of Michigan.

Investigation against Chavez-DeRemer The inspector general is investigating a formal complaint against Chavez-DeRemer, claiming that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate, who was a member of her security detail. She also faces allegations that she misused her position by bringing staff to strip clubs, drinking during work hours, and charging personal travel to taxpayers. The report said her lawyer denied all allegations.

US President Donald Trump nominated her to serve as labor secretary in late 2024, and the Senate confirmed her in March 2025. Before this, she was a Republican Congresswoman from Oregon, before losing her re-election bid in 2024.

During Chavez-DeRemer's tenure as labor secretary, thousands reportedly left the department, many under circumstances that suggested they were forced out. The department has also posted social media messages that used language similar to that associated with white nationalist groups.

An expanding misconduct scandal at the Labor Department has led to several aides and members of Ms Chavez-DeRemer’s security team being placed on administrative and investigative leave.