Los Angeles anti-ICE protests escalate: Freeways blocked, Waymo cars torched, 500 Marines on alert – 10 key updates

Protests erupting across Los Angeles and San Francisco intensified over the weekend following President Donald Trump’s unprecedented move to deploy the National Guard without a governor’s request — a rare federal escalation that sparked chaos, arrests, and fiery street battles. As federal agents carried out immigration raids and anger boiled over on city streets, here are 10 key developments from a weekend that saw burning cars, tear gas, and political showdowns between the White House and California leaders.

1. Downtown LA turns volatile Thousands of protesters flooded downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, blocking the 101 Freeway and setting fire to self-driving Waymo cars. Law enforcement responded with flash bangs, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

“Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

2. Heavy police response LAPD and California Highway Patrol used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to disperse crowds. Protesters responded with concrete chunks. Dozens of arrests were made, including one for throwing a Molotov cocktail.

3. Unlawful assembly declared By evening, LAPD declared an unlawful assembly. Protesters behind makeshift barricades hurled rocks, concrete, and electric scooters at officers. Several dozen arrests were made over the weekend, including for throwing a Molotov cocktail and ramming a motorcycle into police.

4. Trump deploys National Guard without Governor's request Roughly 300 National Guard troops were deployed by Trump to protect federal sites in LA — a rare move made without the California governor’s request.

“This is a serious breach of state sovereignty,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

On Truth Social, Trump called for masked protesters to be arrested and warned of more troop deployments. “We’re gonna have troops everywhere,” he told reporters on Sunday.

5. Governor, Mayor slam Trump’s move Governor Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass accused Trump of escalating tensions deliberately with the troop deployment. They urged protesters to stay peaceful and avoid violent confrontations.

“This is about another agenda — this isn’t about public safety,” said Mayor Karen Bass.

6. San Francisco sees parallel unrest In San Francisco, police arrested 60 people after a protest turned violent. Protesters damaged property and injured three officers.

“Violence — especially against SFPD officers — will never be tolerated,” SFPD said in a statement.

7. Federal raids sparked uprising Demonstrations began Friday following immigration raids across LA — including in the Fashion District and a Home Depot parking lot. More than 100 immigrants were detained over the week.

“It’s a bald-faced lie for Newsom to claim there was no problem in Los Angeles before President Trump got involved,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said.

8. Police caught off guard Police Chief Jim McDonnell acknowledged the protests grew too intense to manage, noting known agitators were among the crowd. He defended LAPD’s response to earlier federal raids, saying the department was not warned in advance.

“We were not notified in advance of the raids,” said Chief McDonnell.

9. Trump calls for crackdown on LA protests President Donald Trump on Monday escalated his response to the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles, calling the city “invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals” and ordering top officials to take “all such action necessary” to end what he described as “migrant riots.”

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free,” Trump declared on Truth Social.

Trump said he directed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to coordinate a federal crackdown.

He also lashed out at California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, blaming them for the violence. "Governor Gavin Newscum and ‘Mayor’ Bass should apologize… These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists,” he wrote.

Citing LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell’s concerns about rising aggression, Trump urged immediate troop deployment: “He should [bring in troops], RIGHT NOW!!! Don’t let these thugs get away with this,” Trump added.