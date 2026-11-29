(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck west of Los Angeles at 9:30 a.m. local time Saturday, according to preliminary estimates from the US Geological Survey, rattling dishes on shelves and triggering alerts on phones.

The earthquake epicenter was located about 6 kilometers (3.72 miles) west southwest of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of 12.23 kilometers (7.56 miles), the USGS said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on social media that there were no reports of major damage after the earthquake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode to survey for damage.

“Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, LAFD Earthquake Mode will be complete,” the agency said in an alert.

California is perched on the world’s highly active Ring of Fire and is laced with 15,700 geological faults from the colliding North American and Pacific tectonic plates. The best known fault, the San Andreas, runs through northern Los Angeles County, about 30 miles north-northeast of City Hall in the second-largest US city.

Much of western Los Angeles is comprised of liquefaction zones, where unstable soft-packed soils can amplify the earth’s shaking and its impact on buildings.

The last major temblor to hit Los Angeles was the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.7. The quake killed at least 57 people and caused up to $20 billion in damages (equivalent to $45 billion in 2026), making it the costliest US quake on record at the time. Freeway overpasses collapsed, disrupting commutes for months and contributing to broader economic losses estimated at the time to be $40 billion.

At least 16 of the Northridge quake deaths occurred in the collapse of one apartment building, Northridge Meadows, a tragedy that led to stiffer building standards. Los Angeles implemented ordinances requiring many pre-1978 buildings to undergo retrofits and reduce risks of structural failure.

The state legislature created the California Earthquake Authority to manage residential quake insurance, because most private companies refused to offer policies after 1994.

A magnitude 5 quake on the Richter scale can cause damage of varying severity to poorly designed buildings, which could be destroyed in a magnitude 6 quake. A magnitude 7 quake can damage well-designed structures and cause collapse of less resilient buildings.

A magnitude 7.8 San Andreas fault quake would break every major aqueduct serving Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego counties, according to Lucy Jones, a renowned Southern California seismologist. Odds of a magnitude 7 or greater quake occurring are 50 to 60% every 30 years, based on historical averages, according to the USGS.

“It’s gonna happen,” Jones said in a November 2026 interview.

--With assistance from Lauren Rosenthal.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com