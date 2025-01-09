LA news: A fast-moving fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, engulfing several star homes and leaving many others dangerously close to the unmitigable blaze. One of Los Angeles' most iconic spots – the Hollywood Walk of Fame – is also under threat as this blaze burning near the Hollywood Bowl is just a mile (1.6 kilometers) from it.

Hollywood homes gutted in LA fire: According to a Page Six map of the wildfire-affected area in Hollywood Hill, Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy's home is already gutted by the fire. And so are the homes of Adam Brody (Shazam! star) and his wife Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl actor), Anna Faris (Just Friends), and reality TV star couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The LA fire has also engulfed 3-time Emmy Award winner James Woods' house.

The portal also shared pictures of their burnt-down homes

Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton also said they lost homes.

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades Fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

“We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away," the Crystals wrote in the statement.

The fires have consumed a total of about 42 square miles (108 square kilometers) — nearly the size of the entire city of San Francisco.

Star homes ‘dangerously’ close to LA fire: In Malibu : Miley Cyrus, Mark Hamill

: Miley Cyrus, Mark Hamill In Santa Monica : Jamie Lee Curtis

: Jamie Lee Curtis Up north : Michael Keaton, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

: Michael Keaton, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson In Pacific Palisades: Steven Spielberg, Diane Keaton, Ben Affleck. Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate the $20 million home he had purchased after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The distressed actor was reportedly seen driving towards Jennifer Garner's home for refuge.

