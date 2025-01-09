Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Los Angeles fire burns homes of Hollywood celebrities into ashes: Billions of dollars destroyed; check who the stars are

Los Angeles fire burns homes of Hollywood celebrities into ashes: Billions of dollars destroyed; check who the stars are

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

A destructive fire in Hollywood Hills has burned 42 square miles, destroying the homes of several celebrities. The iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame is at risk as the fire continues to advance through the area.

Firefighters stand below as brush and trees burn during the Sunset Fire near Hollywood Blvd in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California

LA news: A fast-moving fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, engulfing several star homes and leaving many others dangerously close to the unmitigable blaze. One of Los Angeles' most iconic spots – the Hollywood Walk of Fame – is also under threat as this blaze burning near the Hollywood Bowl is just a mile (1.6 kilometers) from it.

Hollywood homes gutted in LA fire:

According to a Page Six map of the wildfire-affected area in Hollywood Hill, Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy's home is already gutted by the fire. And so are the homes of Adam Brody (Shazam! star) and his wife Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl actor), Anna Faris (Just Friends), and reality TV star couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The LA fire has also engulfed 3-time Emmy Award winner James Woods' house.

The portal also shared pictures of their burnt-down homes

Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton also said they lost homes.

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades Fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

“We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away," the Crystals wrote in the statement.

The fires have consumed a total of about 42 square miles (108 square kilometers) — nearly the size of the entire city of San Francisco.

Star homes ‘dangerously’ close to LA fire:

  • In Malibu: Miley Cyrus, Mark Hamill
  • In Santa Monica: Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Up north: Michael Keaton, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
  • In Pacific Palisades: Steven Spielberg, Diane Keaton, Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate the $20 million home he had purchased after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The distressed actor was reportedly seen driving towards Jennifer Garner's home for refuge.

How much were the star homes worth:

  • Eugene Levy: $2.4 million, according to The List.
  • Adam Brody & Leighton Meester: 6.5 million, according to Variety.
  • Anna Faris: $4.9 million, according to TMZ.
  • Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt: $3 million, according to DailyMail.
  • James Woods: $2.65 million, according to Variety.
  • Mandy Moore: $6 million, according to Architectural Digest
  • Paris Hilton: $6.15 million, according to Architectural Digest

